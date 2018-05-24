Anderson Ranch Editions brings art from the print shop to the public

A who's who of contemporary artists have come through the studios of Anderson Ranch Arts Center over the past five decades and made work in its famed Patton Print Shop alongside students and emerging artists.

The Ranch is now sharing some of those artists' work with the world through a revamped program at the Snowmass Village art-making destination that will sell prints to benefit programs at the Ranch.

Titled Anderson Ranch Editions, the initiative makes available limited edition prints for sale.

It's launching it with a collection of more than 400 prints from a diverse slate of artists who've made work at the Ranch, from a Sarah Cain watercolor to a Terry Adkins series of photos and etchings, along with pieces by Anderson Ranch founder Paul Soldner, painter Enrique Martinez Celaya, sculptor Peter Voulkos and locally based artists like James Surls, Jody Guralnick and Isa Catto.

A quick flip through the catalog shows prices ranging from about $250 to up above $8,000 and a diversity of style and medium — representational works like Roberto Juarez's photo portraits, abstracts like John Walker's moody woodblock works, illustrations like Tim Berry's elephants and alligators. And there are local touches like Gergory Botts' abstracted aspen tree monotypes, Red Grooms' portrait of a downhill ski racer and Susan Shatter's sketches of the Maroon Bells.

The Ranch in April brought Brian Shure onboard as master printer and director of the new program. He comes to Snowmass Village from Los Angeles, where he served as workshop production manager at the printmaking publisher Gemini G.E.L. He previously served on the printmaking faculty at the Rhode Island School of Design and has taught at Cornell and Brown universities.

Anderson Ranch executive director Nancy Wilhelms identified getting the overhauled Editions program up and running among her top goals for the year, before she leaves the Ranch at the end of 2018.

"We'll be making prints with established and emerging artists," Wilhelms told me. "It's going to be a fantastic program for Anderson Ranch."

The Editions program has been around for years, Wilhelms said, but has been under the radar. Bringing in Shure and making a more extensive catalog of work available from more artists, she hopes to make it a cornerstone of the Ranch's public offerings. The catalog is online and prints are available at the Ranch's ArtWorks store on campus.

The initiative was partly inspired by Simon Haas's screen print "A" — a psychedelic take on tree rings — which he made in honor of the Ranch's 50th Anniversary in 2016 during a residency a the Ranch and sold to benefit the nonprofit. Haas sold a limited edition of, naturally, 50 prints.

