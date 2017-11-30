 Applications open for Anderson Ranch’s Wintersculpt 2018 | PostIndependent.com

Applications open for Anderson Ranch’s Wintersculpt 2018

EDLwintersculpt-atd-011317-1-1

(Anna Stonehouse / The Aspen Times) Team "Happy Hands of Tibet" participate in their second Winterskol Wintersculpt challenge in January. Serene Washburn chips away at their snow block with 10-year-old daughter Arielle working from above. Volunteers gather the snow and create the blocks for the teams to carve from.

Creatives, you've got another opportunity to display your work. Anderson Ranch Arts Center is now inviting applications for its Wintersculpt 2018 event. It's a 48-hour long snow sculpting competition on the Aspen pedestrian mall. Teams can include up to six people, and their creations should reflect the Aspen Chamber Resort Association's Wintersköl slogan, "Together We Move Mountains." Submit a team application by Dec. 7. Apply and learn more at andersonranch.org.

