Applications open for Anderson Ranch’s Wintersculpt 2018

Creatives, you've got another opportunity to display your work. Anderson Ranch Arts Center is now inviting applications for its Wintersculpt 2018 event. It's a 48-hour long snow sculpting competition on the Aspen pedestrian mall. Teams can include up to six people, and their creations should reflect the Aspen Chamber Resort Association's Wintersköl slogan, "Together We Move Mountains." Submit a team application by Dec. 7. Apply and learn more at andersonranch.org.