Applications open for Anderson Ranch’s Wintersculpt 2018
November 30, 2017
Creatives, you've got another opportunity to display your work. Anderson Ranch Arts Center is now inviting applications for its Wintersculpt 2018 event. It's a 48-hour long snow sculpting competition on the Aspen pedestrian mall. Teams can include up to six people, and their creations should reflect the Aspen Chamber Resort Association's Wintersköl slogan, "Together We Move Mountains." Submit a team application by Dec. 7. Apply and learn more at andersonranch.org.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
- Carbondale and partners receive $25K for Colorado Creative Loop
- Ski adventurers to share tales, photos in Glenwood book signing
- ‘Wichita,’ a horror film shot in Snowmass Village, gets digital and DVD release
- River runners suggest safety changes at Basalt whitewater park
- Whit’s End: A Southerner’s first tree-hunting experience
Trending Sitewide
- Whitworth resigns as Glenwood High football coach
- L.A. songwriters, including finalist on ‘The Voice,’ arrested in Aspen
- Post-Grand-Avenue-bridge planning efforts subject of Glenwood Springs open house events
- Rifle High cheerleader to perform at Disney World
- DeFrates column: VRBOs — the housing elephant in the valley