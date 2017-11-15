Applications open for Carbondale’s Green is the New Black fashion show
November 15, 2017
It's time to apply for the 10th-annual Green is the New Black fashion show. The 2018 event theme is Super.natural. Designers must meet sustainability guidelines (specified in the application) and provide a minimum of five looks. The deadline is Dec. 8, and the event is March 9 and 10. Apply at carbondalearts.com, or email laura@carbondalearts.com with questions.
Need inspiration? Take a look back at the 2017 event.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- U.S. fraud investigation targets Woodbridge, big property holder in Roaring Fork Valley
- Shapiro brings parties, politics and big dollars
- Immigrant woman clings to hope in Carbondale sanctuary
- Holiday lighting a chance for Glenwood Springs to celebrate bridge completion
- Chacos column: Why polygamists don’t think big enough