Applications open for Carbondale’s Green is the New Black fashion show

It's time to apply for the 10th-annual Green is the New Black fashion show. The 2018 event theme is Super.natural. Designers must meet sustainability guidelines (specified in the application) and provide a minimum of five looks. The deadline is Dec. 8, and the event is March 9 and 10. Apply at carbondalearts.com, or email laura@carbondalearts.com with questions.

