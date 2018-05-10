Artist draws inspiration from nature, fellow hikers
May 10, 2018
If you go
Bonnie Daniels opening reception
Friday, 5-8 p.m. Meet Bonnie Daniels during Cooper Corner Gallery’s second Friday artist reception. Refreshments will be provided.
Cooper Corner Gallery, 315 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs | 945-5199 | coopercornergallery.com
IF YOU GO
If you go
Bonnie Daniels opening reception
Friday, 5-8 p.m. Meet Bonnie Daniels during Cooper Corner Gallery’s second Friday artist reception. Refreshments will be provided.
Cooper Corner Gallery, 315 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs | 945-5199 | coopercornergallery.com
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Glenwood City Council rejects current ‘north landing’ ideas
- Chacos column: Getting used to this free-range parenting
- Glenwood has new tourism promotion manager
- New Castle hires new town administrator from within
- A former Colorado doctor who misdiagnosed dozens of patients with MS now faces lawsuits in Florida