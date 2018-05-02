Artists benefit from Carbondale Arts’ fellowship program

Seven artists are the recipients of Carbondale Arts' new Artist Fellowship Program. The program is designed to support creative people, regardless of genre, as they develop work and careers that will also benefit the community.

Amanda Ramsey and Kaitlyn Getz received The Alleghany Meadows Fellowship. Ramsey's fellowship will support new work that she'll show in a solo show in February. Getz, primarily a clay artist, will use the fellowship to extend her study of oil painting.

Chris Harrison, Sue Drinker and Sarah Uhl received the Ro Mead Community Grant. Harrison's grant will help fund scholarships to his School of Rock Summer Camp. Drinker will work with four parent/child students of varying backgrounds. She'll teach them photography, and they will work together toward a shared vision. Uhl will work with local youth on a kindness mural.

Lindsay Jones and Jordan Tribble received The Carbondale Arts Career Advancement Grant. Jones' grant will help her complete a body of work that examines Manifest Destiny. She's applying for a 2019 show at The Launchpad, and will also use this work to apply to other galleries across the nation. Tribble is a trapeze artist who is working to start a local troupe.

Learn more about the organization's work at carbondalearts.com.