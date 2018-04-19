Artists Tara Donovan, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Vic Muniz and Robert Longo join Ai Weiwei on Anderson Ranch Summer Series lineup

Acclaimed artists Tara Donovan, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Robert Longo and Vik Muniz will give free, public talks at the Anderson Ranch Arts Center during the Snowmass Village nonprofit's seven-part Summer Series.

Anderson Ranch announced the full lineup this week. The newly announced featured artists come in addition to a previously announced talk by International Artist Honoree Ai Weiwei on July 18.

The series will present these artists in conversation with top art world professionals from across the country. Nora Burnett Abrams of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver will interview Donovan on July 12. Alexandra Munroe, senior curator of Asian art at the Guggenheim Museum, will lead the conversation with Ai. Naomi Beckwith, curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, will lead the discussion with Crosby on July 26. And Renaud Proch, executive director of Independent Curators International, will interview Muniz on Aug. 2.

"Our commitment to stimulating creative dialogue focused on contemporary art and art-making is at the heart of our Summer Series program," Anderson Ranch executive director Nancy Wilhelms said in the announcement. "This year's lineup of featured artists and conversations is testament to that commitment."

The Summer Series also will feature Service to the Arts Award Honorees Bunny and Charles Burson in conversation with Edward Felsenthal, editor in chief of Time magazine. The Los Angeles-based multi-media artist Alex Israel will be the featured speaker at the private National Council Summer Celebration on July 27.

All events will be held in Schermer Meeting Hall at the Ranch. Summer Series events are free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Online registration opens on May 8 at andersonranch.org.

The Ranch also announced two Critical Dialog events for the summer season. On June 14, artist Esteban del Valle will share his experiences from his youth as an art student, to finding gallery representation and supporting himself as an artist in a talk titled "Makin' It."

And on July 9 and 10, KCRW radio host Hunter Drohojowska-Philp and Otis College professor Roy Dowell will lead a workshop titled "Rebels in Paradise" exploring the art scene in 1960s Los Angeles, the city's unique history and the way in which its artists produce their work.