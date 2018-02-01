Arts briefs

Last chance to vote

The People's Choice Awards is a favorite part of the annual Valley Visual Art Show, hosted by Carbondale Arts at The Launchpad. And though the exhibit will be on display through Feb. 16, the winner will be announced tonight. Votes must be cast by 7:30 p.m. View the exhibit and cast your ballot at 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale.

New Bridge Art

Glenwood Springs' Kosmowski family is always pursuing artistic endeavors, whether that's visual art, performing music as Painters Stage or painting faces and creating balloon animals at parties. Their latest endeavor, though, will be even harder to miss.

Ewa, Maks, Noemi and Kris Kosmowski will open New Bridge Art this month. The gallery will be adjacent to Glenwood Springs Brew Garden on Sixth Street, in the space formerly occupied by a garden shop and prominently visible from the Grand Avenue Bridge.

The gallery will regularly hold later-than-average gallery hours, to align with events at the brew garden, and the owners intend to host music themselves. They intend to hold events on every second Friday, to coincide with Glen-a-Palooza, Noemi Kosmowski said. A grand opening, date to be announced, will feature music from Defiance String Band.

The gallery will show art by the Kosmowskis, who mostly focus on painting, as well as local artists of other mediums. Noemi Kosmowksi will also hold live demonstrations as she paints furniture. The family imagines a variety of happenings are possible.

"We haven't yet visualized what might happen there," she said.