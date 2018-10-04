Aspen Choral Society to perform at Carnegie Hall

The 41-year-old Aspen Choral Society will perform Handel's Messiah at Carnegie Hall on Thanksgiving weekend. The choir was invited to participate by Distinguished Concerts International in New York and will sing with 18 choirs from around the world.

Paul Dankers, the Aspen Choral Society's music director and conductor, received the invitation in November.

"This invitation is a reflection of the amazing local talent we have in the valley and have been cultivating for 41 years through our annual performances of Messiah," said Dankers. "It's such an honor for us to be able to join our voices with fellow singers from so many amazing choirs."

"Messiah … Refreshed!" is a re-orchestration for full symphony orchestra and a mass choir. Choirs are invited based on their ability to perform the entire Christmas portion of the piece. The choirs will gather in New York City for two rehearsals over Thanksgiving weekend and perform Nov. 25.

Aspen Choral Society President Tamela Kenning, a featured soloist in the local Messiah performances, said, "Our choir members are so well prepared to take on this amazing challenge, especially having had Paul's leadership for the past six years. We see this as an opportunity to perform at the historic Carnegie Hall, enhance our skills and meet wonderful like-minded people from around the world. I expect you will see how much we learn when we return to sing Messiah here in Aspen, Basalt and Glenwood Springs this December."

Aspen Choral Society will present Messiah this year in Basalt (Grace Church), Aspen (Wheeler Opera House) and Glenwood Springs (St. Stephen) on Dec. 14, 15 and 16. On Nov. 3, Aspen Choral Society will hold its annual fundraiser featuring Mack Bailey and The Cowboy Corral at the Aspen Glen Club. Additional information and tickets for these upcoming local performances are available at http://aspenchoralsociety.org.

Tickets for the Carnegie Hall event in New York City are available online at http://www.carnegiehall.org.