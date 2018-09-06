Auditions for Defiance Players’ ‘Oliver’ this weekend
September 6, 2018
After a two-year absence, Defiance Community Players will once again take to the stage as they bring Charles Dickens' classic novel, "Oliver," back to life.
Auditions for the production of Lionel Bart's stage version of "Oliver" will run from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Barnabas Church in Glenwood Springs.
Performances will be held Nov. 9, 10, 16, 17 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 11 and 18 at 2 p.m. in the Jeannie Miller Theatre at Glenwood Springs High School.
Directed by Jennetta Howell and Brendan Cochran, with musical direction by Brad Vierheller, "Oliver" will take audiences on an adventure through Victorian England, as the young orphaned Oliver Twist navigates the London underworld of theft and violence.
