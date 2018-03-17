Award-winning artist Jon Pardi to headline Garfield County Fair & Rodeo concert

Garfield County Fair and Rodeo attendees will go "Head Over Boots" for this year's concert headliner, which will feature breakthrough country music singer and songwriter Jon Pardi.

The reigning Country Music Association's (CMA) "New Artist of the Year," and Academy of Country Music's (ACM) "New Male Vocalist of the Year," Pardi's most recent album, "California Sunrise," is certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and is nominated for the ACM "Album of the Year."

Pardi's talents as singer, co-producer and songwriter are in full display on "California Sunrise." He brings his classic Nashville sound and traditional, blue-collar lyrics to the Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle on Friday, Aug. 3.

Pardi is currently performing on Miranda Lambert's "Livin' Like Hippies" tour, and will join Luke Bryan's "What Makes You Country" tour this summer. He has toured with country music's hottest acts, including Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, the Zac Brown Band and Dwight Yoakam.

The fair and rodeo show offers fans a unique opportunity to see Pardi in a traditional, authentic rodeo setting … complete with "dirt on his boots."

Recommended Stories For You

"Dirt On My Boots," has been nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards' "Country Song of the Year." iHeartRadio has also nominated Pardi for "Best New Country Artist."

A California native, Pardi's cover of Tom T. Hall's "I Like Beer," was recently featured in a Michelob Light commercial during Super Bowl LII. Actor Chris Pratt, surfer Kelly Slater, Olympian Shalane Flanagan, and others sang along to the anthem in the ad. His hit single, "Head Over Boots," has been certified platinum, with more than a million copies sold.

Pardi has also made appearances on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and the "Today" show, as well as ABC's "Good Morning America."

Pardi performed his current single, "She Ain't In It," along with his third consecutive No. 1 hit, "Heartache On The Dance Floor," on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March.

Tickets are on sale June 1 at http://www.garfieldcountyfair.com. Special guest is country trio Midland; gates open at 5 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.