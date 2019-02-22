Basalt’s ‘High School Musical’ runs this weekend
February 22, 2019
Basalt High School's production of "High School Musical," featuring a cast of 40 student performers, runs through Sunday in the Basalt Middle School auditorium. Performances continue at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors; available at the door.
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Edwards man comes face to face with mountain lion Tuesday night
- Glenwood Mall doubles down on assertion that Ross lease was problematic
- Home sweet homecoming for 6-year-old who was critically injured in I-70 Christmas Eve crash
- Victim identified in Glenwood Springs I-70 pedestrian death
- Glenwood’s downtown parking problems headed toward permit solution