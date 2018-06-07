Build your summer bucket list for Garfield County and the surrounding area

There's lots to do before this season kicks the bucket. We consulted our staff, readers and friends to learn what they've been most looking forward to this summer.

"I'm excited for more bike rides. I've got to get my bike in for a tuneup!" –Carla Jean Whitley, features editor

"Hiking (Hanging Lake, Maroon Bells, Rifle Falls), playing in the lakes and river, pool, caverns, picnics, going to the playgrounds!" — Brandi Lynn, reader

"Hike Conundrum, hike to Crested Butte, tube the river, Cruise-a-Thong (cruiseathongglenwood.com)!" –Erin Richards

"Camp in Moab, Mesa Verde, and other new locations for the first time. Spent altogether too much time indoors last summer." –Gavin Dahl, station manager at KDNK, Carbondale Community Access Radio

"Aspen Music Festival & School. I love it first because the music is phenomenal. I love the students, so many of whose stories I got to hear and tell as an employee there. I love the fact that our lawn is free, and on Sunday you can see people (and pets lolol) of all ages out there enjoying the performance in that gorgeous Aspen summer weather. I love that we can go to the concert in jeans and a T-shirt and not draw any side-eyes. And I love that even people who AREN'T former employees will probably run into somebody they know. It's a great gathering place and perfect for lifelong classical music lovers and novices alike." –Jessica Cabe, a former PI and AMFS staffer who now resides in Chicago. Cabe will return to the Roaring Fork Valley for vacation this summer.

Recommended Stories For You

"Hoping to catch a couple new caves, backpack at least once, and at some point spend three consecutive days out of cell service." –Will Grandbois, former PI staffer and editor of The Sopris Sun

Reader Lizz Bailey's must-do list includes a lot of hiking, including Four-Pass Loop and a 14er. Also on her agenda? "Visit the Maroon Bells with my parents when they visit, go to a beer festival of some kind, actually go to the free music events in the RFV and maybe visit Vail."

"I am going to climb a 14er with my dad! My dad is 67 lives in Iowa. I think we will probably do Mt. Elbert. And he's even walking now to prepare!" –Heather Marine, advertising account manager

Advertising Director Angela Kay's wish list is all about the outdoors: whitewater rafting, zip line, camping and horseback riding.

Reader Steve Coley enjoys gardening and hiking. His favorite hikes are Jess Weaver for a nearby option and Avalanche Creek for something a bit farther from home. "I like all of our bike trails too—Glenwood Canyon and Rio Grande both. Keeps us old guys fit," he said.

"Hike Mount Sopris. I mean, it's right there, staring me down. Challenge accepted." –Samantha Johnston, publisher

Rainy day? Head to Glenwood Escape Room (glenwoodescape.com). You'll work as a team to solve puzzles, eventually leading to your "release" from the room.

Tours of historic Redstone Castle (theredstonecastle.com) have been on hold during its renovations. But the owners hope to complete the work in the early part of the summer, so keep an eye on the website to see when tours will resume.

The Glenwood Springs Vaudeville Revue (gvrshow.com) will add a new attraction to its summer lineup beginning June 21. "The Great K and A Train Robbery," filmed in Glenwood Canyon, will show at the theater Thursday evenings and Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The interactive event will include an actor portraying Tom Mix, star of the 1926 film, and sharing information about the film and the city. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids, and a full bar and menu will be available.

Download and print the list