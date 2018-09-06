Burning Mountain Festival has things heating up in New Castle this weekend

if you go

On the right day visitors to New Castle might catch a glimpse of the steam emanating from the mountain that looms over the small western Colorado town.

Every year in early September for nearly four decades, the town has gathered for a festival named for the underground coal seam fire that still burns deep inside the mountain, over 120 years after it began.

"It's nice we wait 'til September; the heat has gone and the dust has settled," said Debbie Nichols, event coordinator with the town of New Castle.

The 46th annual Burning Mountain Festival kicks off Friday night at 5 p.m. with music, food, crafts and fun. The small town nestled along the Colorado River and Interstate 70 is also celebrating its 130th birthday.

Local band New Mamm Creek will take the stage in Burning Mountain Park first, followed by Premium Diesel, a country band out of Denver featuring New Castle native Thomas Breslin.

Food and craft vendors, face painting and bouncy houses will be on hand in the park for all to enjoy.

Saturday's events include Pyro's Medaris Madness 5K trail run at 7:30 a.m. The Lions Club pancake and scrambled egg breakfast will have people licking their lips at 8 a.m.

At 10 a.m., the parade will get rolling down Main Street, featuring the Westernaires, a horse-mounted precision drill organization from Golden, composed of Denver area youngsters ages 9-19.

The annual pie-eating contest will follow the parade.

"It's always neat to watch," Nichols said.

There also will be a men's and women's log-splitting competition Saturday at Burning Mountain Park, and the classic car show will rev up at 12:30 p.m.

Locals Victoria Vasquez and Hannah Worline will start Saturday's entertainment with their singing and ukulele playing.

Also playing in the park will be the Cougar Melons, a John Mellencamp tribute band. Popular Denver band The Radio will cap off the night. The festival wraps up Sunday with a community worship service at 6:30 p.m.

kmills@postindependent.com