Artists, have you been hankering to show your work at The Launchpad? Great news — Carbondale Arts is now accepting proposals for 2019 gallery exhibitions. You may propose an exhibit of your own, or a group show (juried or invitational). Two- and three-dimensional works and video installations will be considered. Applications are available at carbondalearts.com or in person at 76 S. Fourth St. The deadline is May 1.