Carbondale Arts fellowship grants available

Carbondale Arts will soon award three fellowship grants, and applications are due April 6. The three programs are open to any artist residing in a ZIP code that begins with 816. The $1,000 Alleghany Meadows Fellowship has no restrictions on use. The Ro Mead Community Arts Grant will provide up to $1,000 for projects that involve and cultivate community. The Carbondale Arts Fellowship of up to $1,000 should further an artist's career in some way. Artists who live within the 81623 ZIP code will receive deeper consideration for this award. Learn more about each grant at carbondalearts.com.