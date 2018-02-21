 Carbondale Arts seeks applications for Tiny Art Show | PostIndependent.com

Carbondale Arts seeks applications for Tiny Art Show

Jessica Cabe / Post Independent file |

Carbondale Arts hosts a variety of shows at The Launchpad on South Fourth Street.

Artists, this is your chance: Carbondale Arts is accepting applications for a Tiny Art Show, to run June 1-29. Printmaker and engraver Johanna Mueller of Fort Collins will serve as the show's juror, and artists will be eligible for more than $800 in prizes. Learn more and submit work at carbondalearts.com. Applications are due by 6 p.m. April 16.