Carbondale Arts seeks applications for Tiny Art Show
February 21, 2018
Artists, this is your chance: Carbondale Arts is accepting applications for a Tiny Art Show, to run June 1-29. Printmaker and engraver Johanna Mueller of Fort Collins will serve as the show's juror, and artists will be eligible for more than $800 in prizes. Learn more and submit work at carbondalearts.com. Applications are due by 6 p.m. April 16.
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario shares thoughts on gun control
- Rare, dangerous conditions spur avalanche warning for Roaring Fork Valley backcountry
- Discovery Channel’s ‘Gold Rush’ is leaving Park County, but residents continue to fight for more mining oversight
- Garfield County commissioners reimburse Martin for legal fees
- Alice McKennis earns spot in Wednesday’s Olympic downhill