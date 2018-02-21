Carbondale film ‘How We Grow’ to premier at Colorado Environmental Film Festival

Roaring Fork Valley farmers will take a moment in the spotlight Friday during the Colorado Environmental Film Festival in Golden. It will serve as the world premiere of "How We Grow," a feature-length documentary filmed in and around Carbondale. The film focuses on young farmers, including Harper Kaufman and Christian La Bar of Two Roots Farm; Casey Piscura and Kirsten Keenan of Wild Mountain Seeds; Erin Cuseo and Jimmy Dula of Erin's Acres; and includes Woody Tasch of Slow Money Institute and former Colorado legislator Diane Mitsch Bush. A short version of the film debuted at 5Point Film Festival in April. Learn more at http://www.ceff.net/2018-schedule.