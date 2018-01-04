 Carbondale Public Art Commission accepting Art Around Town entries | PostIndependent.com

It's that time again! Carbondale Public Art Commission is accepting entries for its annual Art Around Town sculpture show, which will begin June 7. The selected sculptures will be on display for a year. Artists will be awarded a $750 honorarium, and the sculpture voted best in show will receive an additional $1,000. Apply at callforentry.org, and direct questions to sarafina1212@gmail.com. The deadline is Feb. 4.