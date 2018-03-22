Carbondale’s Latino Folk Art Garden receives significant grant

The Latino Folk Art Garden planned in Carbondale received an infusion of money to help make it reality. Denver's RedLine Contemporary Art Center awarded the $20,000 Arts in Society grant to the Carbondale Arts project. The garden aims to bring together diverse communities while contributing to placemaking and beauty along the Rio Grande Trail. The money will fund clay pots, a Latino history story sculpture, mosaic tables and benches and the beginning of a mural project. All of the funds will be invested in local artists and organizations. The Latino Folk Garden will be located at Seventh Street and is expected to open this summer. Learn more about the Latino Folk Art Garden and the one-mile stretch of trail dubbed the Rio Grande ARTway at carbondalecreativedistrict.com.