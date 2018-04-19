Carbondale’s Mountain Fair now accepting booth applications

Are you an artist in or around the Roaring Fork Valley? Carbondale Arts wants to hear from you. The organization is now accepting applications for artist booths at its annual Mountain Fair. The event is set for July 27-29 in Carbondale's Sopris Park. Artists must be members of Carbondale Arts and reside in a ZIP code that begins with 816. All work must be handmade by the applicant. For more information email Brian Colley, brian@carbondalearts.com, or apply at carbondalearts.com.