Carbondale’s ‘Our Town One Table’ returns on Sunday

Fourth Street will fill with great food and conversation as the town of Carbondale hosts the fourth annual Our Town One Table, Sunday.

"It's a community event, its like a potluck at each table," said Jamie Wall, event coordinator with the town of Carbondale.

This year's participants have reserved 113 tables and Wall is expecting more than 1,000 people at this year's potluck. "There will be a giant perimeter of tables, with a community table in the middle," Wall said.

Each table group is responsible for bringing their own beverages, plates, utensils and chairs. Each person also must bring a dish that serves 6-8 people to share with the table. This year's theme is the world is coming to Carbondale.

"Some people go all out decorating their table," Wall said.

Fourth Street will be closed between Main Street and Euclid Avenue to make room for all the tables and people.

Recommended Stories For You

New this year, participants are allowed to check-in at 4 p.m. and pick their table. In previous years your table was selected for you. Dinner begins at 6 p.m.

Although reservations are closed for tables, there will be community tables in the center, which latecomers can reserve a spot at.

For more information on the potluck go to ourtown1table.weebly.com or call 970-510-1214.