Colorado Music Hall of Fame member to perform in Glenwood

Whenever Richie Furay hits the road, it's a family affair.

The touring musician has a 50-year reputation in rock 'n' roll, as a founding member of Buffalo Springfield, Poco and the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band.

His best-known song, "Kind Woman," honors his wife of 51 years, Nancy. And when the Richie Furay Band tours today, his daughter, Jessie Lynch, joins as a singer.

The Richie Furay Band will perform at Glenwood Springs High School on April 27 in a fundraiser for the Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey Association.

"As long as people want to come out and hear us play, we'll continue to play," he said.

Furay spent much of his career balancing music and ministry; he and Nancy founded Calvary Chapel Broomfield in 1983. Furay retired on Christmas Eve, and will now begin playing more shows.

But that doesn't mean the balance of music and other activities ends. For much of Furay's career, the band has juggled full-time jobs with music.

They're currently limiting their number of shows because his daughter recently gave birth to her fourth child. Come summer, though, things will crank up.

That makes the local show one of the few spring opportunities to hear the Colorado Music Hall of Fame member. The event will include songs from all phases of Furay's career.

"We do have a huge set list because I can draw from clear back to Buffalo Springfield. I can draw back on Poco, I can do my solo career," he said. "I know when people come out to hear us, they want to hear the songs they would probably expect to hear from me being in those bands."