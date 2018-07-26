Elephant Revival alum Bridget Law looks homeward in new band with Tierro

Bridget Law is right at home in her new band.

The longtime fiddler for Elephant Revival left the band last fall — months before the Colorado progressive bluegrass heroes broke up completely. She started collaborating with her husband Tierro Lee — known simply as Tierro, who made a name for himself playing guitar in Kan'Nal and Tierro Band. It's proved a fruitful and fulfilling project for the pair.

"I think I've found my musical home for a while," Law said from their home studio in Longmont, where the husband and wife duo is recording their first album.

The band will headline Carbondale Mountain Fair on Friday night. It'll be Law's third local show in about a 24-hour span in the area: she'll join We Dream Dawn (fronted by her former Elephant Revival bandmate Sage Cook) on Fanny Hill on Thursday night and again Friday morning for a yoga class/concert at the Yoga on the Mountain festival at Snowmass Base Village.

"I've gotta get it all done while I'm up there," Law said with a laugh. "I'm super excited for the Mountain Fair. That'll be an amazing show."

Law headlined Mountain Fair with Elephant Revival in 2011. She said she was charmed by the community vibe, and she's looking forward to returning on a full moon night, bringing belly dancers and costumes along. (Law plans to dress her band and dancers in keeping with Friday's flower theme at the festival: "I don't know if I'll be able to get my guys to dress up as flowers, but the girls will be.")

She describes her home life with Tierro as filled with music and ideas. Both also now have gigs on the business side of the industry: Tierro produces the Arise Music Festival in Loveland; Law is now managing bands, and this summer she is producing the Sister Winds Festival showcasing female musicians at the Mishawaka Ampitheatre outside Fort Collins on Aug. 26.

"Performing music is no longer my only bread and butter, so I get to relax and enjoy performing again," she explained.

She and Tierro's band haven't ventured much beyond Colorado, and they don't plan to. After 11 years of national touring with Elephant Revival, Law was ready to stay close to home.

"I'm finished with that for a while," she said. "I was born and raised in Colorado. I love Colorado. I love my home and I don't want to go very far from my home. One of my missions is to give back to the community that's given me so much and create deeper experiences."

She wants to focus on digging in to Colorado, especially through community-oriented events like Mountain Fair.

"We hope we can nourish the Colorado mountain towns and places along the Front Range and bring something special when we come to town," she said. "I'm looking to have deeper connections to my roots and my community,"

This project with Tierro has been Law's primary artistic focus for about a year now and she's beginning to understand the depths of their musical pairing.

"It's a dance between the masculine and the feminine," Law said. "The more my parts come alive in songs he's written or the more we introduce songs that I've written into the repertoire, we really exchange this energetic support for one another as each other shines in different ways."

The show also is a literal dance, of course, as Tierro and Bridget perform with belly dancers on stage.

Their songs are mostly instrumental, with touches of Arabian rhythms, gypsy jazz and world music sounds along with ambient, meditative pieces.

"It's cool to watch people have an internal experience with the music," Law said. "You can watch people sort of go into a trance. It holds a lot of healing and liberating qualities that help people feel free and connected."

Law sings a bit, but mostly this new music has her focusing on her fiddle in a new sonic landscape where she is contending with Tierro's electric guitar, bass from Charlie Parker (a sometime Thievery Corporation member) and drums by Jonny Jyemo (founder of Denver's Jyemo Club). The band rocks harder than the string-based Elephant Revival did, which presents Law with new challenges.

"It's very liberating for me as a musician," she said. "In Elephant Revival I had to be a little more tame musically. I had to make sure I wasn't stepping on anybody sonically, because the violin was a really present force. … With this band, I'm not the loudest instrument on stage, I'm probably the quietest on stage. So I have a lot of freedom to play around with different sounds and textures. I can be really exuberant and let it fly."

