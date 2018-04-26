Events in and around Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 4/27/18

Visit tinyurl.com/pievents to see even more events and tinyurl.com/postevents to list your own.

Bicycle Fest

Friday, 4-6 p.m. Pedal over to the heart of Glenwood Springs for a quick bike check with area mechanics, loads of safety and commuting information, prizes and more.

Centennial Park, 828 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | 618-8264

Richie Furay Band

April 27, 7 p.m. Rock legend Richie Furay will perform hits from across the decades with a full band. Proceeds benefit Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey. VIP tickets are available, and include a meet and greet with Furay.

Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave. | $25, $50 VIP | aspenshowtix.com

Guilty Pleasure

Friday, 7 p.m. Enjoy a mix of covers and original tunes when Guilty Pleasure performs at the Marble Bar.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

Consensual Improv!

Saturday, 8 p.m. Are you ready to laugh? It's all but guaranteed during performances by Consenual Improv!, Thunder River Theatre Company's comedy troupe.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $15 | 963-8200 | thunderrivertheatre.com

The Art of Marketing

April 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Artists, are you eager to learn how to market your wares? Learn about the business of art during this day of workshops. Lara Whitley will lead the first session, PR 101 for Artists: Creating Buzz, Telling Stories, from 10 a.m. to noon. Dr. Jeffrey Taylor will lead Making Your Career in the Art World from 1-3 p.m.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | $20 workshop or $35 full day, nonmembers; free for members of Carbondale Arts, The Art Base and The Red Brick | carbondalearts.com

International TableTop Game Day

Saturday, 11 a.m. As if you need an excuse to sit down with a game! But hey, International TableTop Game Day is as good an excuse as any. Bring your own game or play any number of provided options during this all-day event, presented by Bookers Board Games.

Rifle Branch Libary, 207 East Ave., Rifle | Free | 625-3471 | gcpld.org

Mother's Day Glaze Day

Sunday, 2-4 p.m. Make something special during this Mother's Day event.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St. | $10-$20 | 963-2529 | carbondaleclay.org

NEARBY

Jackson Emmer

Friday, 8:30 p.m. Emmer will perform his new album, "Jukebox," in its entirety. Frank Martin will open.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $10 advance, $15 day of show | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Caitlin Gill

Saturday, 8 p.m. Los Angeles-based comedian Caitlin Gill has made the rounds. You may have seen her on Viceland, a number of festivals or in comedy clubs across the nation. You may have heard her on Put Your Hands Together or Snap Judgment. This week, you can see her in person in Basalt.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $19 in advance, $ 23 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Human Flow

Sunday, 12:30 p.m. Film can help us understand stories we might not otherwise. That's the hope of "Human Flow," a documentary that gives voice to refugees from 23 countries. Following the film about famine, climate change and war, participate in a live streamed Q-and-A session with filmmaker Ai Weiwei.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $8 in advance, $12 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

PLAN AHEAD

Oklahoma!: Seven scenes, seven courses

Monday to Wednesday, 7 p.m. The Riviera periodically pairs Broadway musicals with memorable meals, and it will do so again during this three-night run of "Oklahoma!" You'll hear locals perform favorite songs from the classic musical while dining on seven courses. Wine pairings are available at an additional cost, and reservations are required. Visit the restaurant's website for a complete menu.

The Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar, 702 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $79 | 945-7692 | rivieraglenwood.com

South Canyon Trail Cleanup

Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association will partner with Boy Scout Troop 277 to clean parts of South Canyon—and you're invited. Mountain biking trails are under construction in the area, and you'll get a peek at the progress while keeping the area clean. Bring work gloves and water; RFMBA will provide pizza.

South Canyon, meet at archery range parking lot on County Road 134, Glenwood Springs | Free | rfmba.org

Strings in the Spring

Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Enjoy string music from the quartet of Brittni Brown, Richie Zah, Erin Gallagher and Sarah Graf. They'll perform Schubert's String Quartet No. 13 in A minor and Dvork's String Quartet in F major.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org

ONGOING

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue

Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Through May 27 The award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show professional talent performing comedy skits, local jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs, and original comedic presentations. Food and drinks (separate purchase) with show immediately following.

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $24, $22 seniors and $16 ages 2-12 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com

Word Is Bond: A Collaborative Exhibition with Stanley Bell & Takeo Hiromitsu

Through April 27 Carbondale artists Stanley Bell and Takeo Hiromitsu collaborated on a series of paintings, which will be shown alongside several individual pieces.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | 963-1680 | carbondalearts.com

Pro Tem

Through April 27 Ceramic artist Matthew Eames and painter-poet Jay Phillips have collaborated on "Pro Tem," the Latin phrase that means "for the time being." The artists have used a variety of mediums to examine time's impermanence. In a press release, Eames said, "We have pieces that we worked on individually with the intent to combine them in a collaborative sense for the show. We want the focus to be on our work, and how that work can speak to each other within the concept of impermanence."

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St. | Free | 963-2529 | carbondaleclay.org