Events in and around Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 5/4/18

Visit tinyurl.com/pievents to see even more events and tinyurl.com/postevents to list your own.

Carve Wars

Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. A hunk of wood becomes a work of art, thanks to a chainsaw and the artist wielding it. Carve Wars comes to Rifle for two days of competition, quick carving demonstration and a live auction of the completed work.

Third Street, Rifle | Free | carvewars.com

May Day Celebration

Friday, 5-7 p.m. Celebrate the season with Midland Arts Company. Minisa Robinson is the guest artist of the month. She uses a hot metal tool to burn images on unfinished pieces of wood. Snacks will be served.

Midland Arts Company, 101 E. Third St., Rifle | Free | 625-3068 | midlandartscompany.com

The Ute Big Bash

Saturday, 7 p.m. Celebrate the Ute's 70th anniversary with live music from The Burroughs, Zolopht and Snootch. It's a weekend of fun in downtown Rifle!

Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle | $15 advance, $17 day of show | 665-6569 | utetheater.com

Silt River Preserve Trail Project

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers will kick off its 23rd project season while building a new trail in Silt. This newly acquired parcel is along the Colorado River's south bank. No experience necessary.

222 Grand Ave., Silt | Free, dinner provided | 927-8241 | rfov.org

Rio Grande Trail Cleanup

Saturday, 8:45 a.m. Clean up a stretch of the Rio Grande Trail alongside your neighbors. Children and pets are welcome.

Two Rivers Park, Centennial Drive and Devereux Road, Glenwood Springs | Free

Kitten Baby Shower

Saturday, 11 a.m. It's kitten season! Help prepare for their arrival by bringing a gift and enjoying cake—and kittens, of course. Consider bringing non-clumping kitty litter, Fancy Feast canned kitten food, Purina kitten chow, kitten formula or heating disks and pads.

Rifle Animal Shelter, 0569 County Road 265 | rifleanimalshelter.com

Kentucky Derby Party

Saturday, 2 p.m. Get ready for the fastest two minutes in sports while raising money for WindWalkers and Roaring Fork Valley Horse Council. Enjoy a silent auction, food and drinks, big hats and, of course, the derby itself.

Rumble Ridge Ranch, 1844 Upper Cattle Creek Road, Carbondale | $45 advance, $50 at the door | 963-2909 | windwalkerstrc.org

The Derby Day Gala

Saturday, 5 p.m. Thunder River Theatre Company's annual fundraiser is also a Kentucky Derby-themed celebration. The evening will include food by Bravo Fine Catering, cocktails, a silent auction, a paddle raise for programming and, of course, live performances by members of TRTC's Diva Cabaret series.

The Orchard, 110 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale | $100-$150 | 963-8773 | thunderrivertheatre.com/gala

FIRST FRIDAY

Festival las Americas

Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Roaring Fork Rotary—also known as "Club Rotario"—organizes this annual event, which celebrates the culture of both North and South America. The day includes music and cultural activities (as well as food—what's a festival without food?!). Money raised benefits the club's educational projects.

Sopris Park, 601 Euclid Ave., Carbondale | Free | festivalamericas.net

Carbondale First Friday

Friday, 4-8 p.m. Every month, the town's First Friday gathering features a different theme. May means it's time for Carbondale's annual family block party! You'll find a bounce house, arts and crafts, live music and a youth stage in the Fourth Street Plaza. There will also be plenty of food and drink to choose from, and you can meet some of Colorado Animal Rescue's sweetest pets available for adoption.

Fourth Street Plaza, Fourth and Main Streets, Carbondale | Free | carbondale.com

Zac Grant Duo

Friday, 7 p.m. First Friday also means music at Marble. This month, Grand Junction's Zac Grant will take a break from touring with Zolopht to perform as a duo. (You can catch the full band at the Ute Theater Saturday.)

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

Art For Change and Narrative Threads

Friday, 6-8 p.m. In "Art for Change," artists respond to the need for social, political, cultural and spiritual changes. In "Narrative Threads," art shows how physical threads meet narrative content. On display through May 25.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | 963-1680 | carbondalearts.com

Sticks & Stoneware

Friday, 6 p.m. Yes, clay is in the name. But Carbondale Clay Center also facilitates collaborations between artists across mediums. "Sticks & Stoneware" brings together ceramic artists and woodworkers to explore the boundaries and intersection of their respective forms. The show will remain on display through May 25.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-2529 | carbondaleclay.org

NEARBY

Joe Smith and The Spicy Pickles

Friday, 8 p.m. Put on your dancing shoes and head to Basalt. Denver-based Joe Smith and The Spicy Pickles aim to get you dancing with its vintage jazz sounds. The band aims to revitalize swing music and dance.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $14 advance, $19 day of show | 510-5365 |

tacaw.org

18 Hours of Fruita

Friday and Saturday Midnight race solo or as a team on singletrack during this 18-hour event. Check in begins at 6 p.m.

Highline Lake State Park, Fruita | $235-$680 | 18hrsoffruita.com

Fat Tire Festival

Friday to Sunday This weekend-long event includes guided rides, a beer garden, bike and gear demos, parties and more.

Fruita | fruitafattirefestival.com

Rose Hill Rally

Sunday, 6:45 a.m. Proceeds of this 50 or 100K ride benefit the Rose Hill Hospitality House, a service that provides lodging to patients and family members residing outside Mesa County.

Canyon View Park, Grand Junction | $45; $25 children 12 and younger | stmarygj.com/rosehillrally

In Pursuit of Silence

Wednesday, 5 p.m. Documentary films pull us into issues through strong narrative and filmmaking. "In Pursuit of Silence" explores the world of sound and how it affects health.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave. | Free | 927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org

ONGOING

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue

Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Through May 27 The award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show professional talent performing comedy skits, local jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs, and original comedic presentations. Food and drinks (separate purchase) with show immediately following.

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $24, $22 seniors and $16 ages 2-12 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com