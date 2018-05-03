Events in and around Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 5/4/18
May 3, 2018
Carve Wars
Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. A hunk of wood becomes a work of art, thanks to a chainsaw and the artist wielding it. Carve Wars comes to Rifle for two days of competition, quick carving demonstration and a live auction of the completed work.
Third Street, Rifle | Free | carvewars.com
May Day Celebration
Friday, 5-7 p.m. Celebrate the season with Midland Arts Company. Minisa Robinson is the guest artist of the month. She uses a hot metal tool to burn images on unfinished pieces of wood. Snacks will be served.
Midland Arts Company, 101 E. Third St., Rifle | Free | 625-3068 | midlandartscompany.com
The Ute Big Bash
Saturday, 7 p.m. Celebrate the Ute's 70th anniversary with live music from The Burroughs, Zolopht and Snootch. It's a weekend of fun in downtown Rifle!
Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle | $15 advance, $17 day of show | 665-6569 | utetheater.com
Silt River Preserve Trail Project
Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers will kick off its 23rd project season while building a new trail in Silt. This newly acquired parcel is along the Colorado River's south bank. No experience necessary.
222 Grand Ave., Silt | Free, dinner provided | 927-8241 | rfov.org
Rio Grande Trail Cleanup
Saturday, 8:45 a.m. Clean up a stretch of the Rio Grande Trail alongside your neighbors. Children and pets are welcome.
Two Rivers Park, Centennial Drive and Devereux Road, Glenwood Springs | Free
Kitten Baby Shower
Saturday, 11 a.m. It's kitten season! Help prepare for their arrival by bringing a gift and enjoying cake—and kittens, of course. Consider bringing non-clumping kitty litter, Fancy Feast canned kitten food, Purina kitten chow, kitten formula or heating disks and pads.
Rifle Animal Shelter, 0569 County Road 265 | rifleanimalshelter.com
Kentucky Derby Party
Saturday, 2 p.m. Get ready for the fastest two minutes in sports while raising money for WindWalkers and Roaring Fork Valley Horse Council. Enjoy a silent auction, food and drinks, big hats and, of course, the derby itself.
Rumble Ridge Ranch, 1844 Upper Cattle Creek Road, Carbondale | $45 advance, $50 at the door | 963-2909 | windwalkerstrc.org
The Derby Day Gala
Saturday, 5 p.m. Thunder River Theatre Company's annual fundraiser is also a Kentucky Derby-themed celebration. The evening will include food by Bravo Fine Catering, cocktails, a silent auction, a paddle raise for programming and, of course, live performances by members of TRTC's Diva Cabaret series.
The Orchard, 110 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale | $100-$150 | 963-8773 | thunderrivertheatre.com/gala
FIRST FRIDAY
Festival las Americas
Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Roaring Fork Rotary—also known as "Club Rotario"—organizes this annual event, which celebrates the culture of both North and South America. The day includes music and cultural activities (as well as food—what's a festival without food?!). Money raised benefits the club's educational projects.
Sopris Park, 601 Euclid Ave., Carbondale | Free | festivalamericas.net
Carbondale First Friday
Friday, 4-8 p.m. Every month, the town's First Friday gathering features a different theme. May means it's time for Carbondale's annual family block party! You'll find a bounce house, arts and crafts, live music and a youth stage in the Fourth Street Plaza. There will also be plenty of food and drink to choose from, and you can meet some of Colorado Animal Rescue's sweetest pets available for adoption.
Fourth Street Plaza, Fourth and Main Streets, Carbondale | Free | carbondale.com
Zac Grant Duo
Friday, 7 p.m. First Friday also means music at Marble. This month, Grand Junction's Zac Grant will take a break from touring with Zolopht to perform as a duo. (You can catch the full band at the Ute Theater Saturday.)
Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com
Art For Change and Narrative Threads
Friday, 6-8 p.m. In "Art for Change," artists respond to the need for social, political, cultural and spiritual changes. In "Narrative Threads," art shows how physical threads meet narrative content. On display through May 25.
The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | 963-1680 | carbondalearts.com
Sticks & Stoneware
Friday, 6 p.m. Yes, clay is in the name. But Carbondale Clay Center also facilitates collaborations between artists across mediums. "Sticks & Stoneware" brings together ceramic artists and woodworkers to explore the boundaries and intersection of their respective forms. The show will remain on display through May 25.
Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-2529 | carbondaleclay.org
NEARBY
Joe Smith and The Spicy Pickles
Friday, 8 p.m. Put on your dancing shoes and head to Basalt. Denver-based Joe Smith and The Spicy Pickles aim to get you dancing with its vintage jazz sounds. The band aims to revitalize swing music and dance.
The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $14 advance, $19 day of show | 510-5365 |
tacaw.org
18 Hours of Fruita
Friday and Saturday Midnight race solo or as a team on singletrack during this 18-hour event. Check in begins at 6 p.m.
Highline Lake State Park, Fruita | $235-$680 | 18hrsoffruita.com
Fat Tire Festival
Friday to Sunday This weekend-long event includes guided rides, a beer garden, bike and gear demos, parties and more.
Fruita | fruitafattirefestival.com
Rose Hill Rally
Sunday, 6:45 a.m. Proceeds of this 50 or 100K ride benefit the Rose Hill Hospitality House, a service that provides lodging to patients and family members residing outside Mesa County.
Canyon View Park, Grand Junction | $45; $25 children 12 and younger | stmarygj.com/rosehillrally
In Pursuit of Silence
Wednesday, 5 p.m. Documentary films pull us into issues through strong narrative and filmmaking. "In Pursuit of Silence" explores the world of sound and how it affects health.
Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave. | Free | 927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org
ONGOING
Glenwood Vaudeville Revue
Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Through May 27 The award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show professional talent performing comedy skits, local jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs, and original comedic presentations. Food and drinks (separate purchase) with show immediately following.
Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $24, $22 seniors and $16 ages 2-12 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com