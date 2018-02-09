Gear preview from Outdoor Retailer

Outdoor Retailer, known by most as simply OR, gives a lot of sneak peek's into what's coming out in the industry next winter. Sometimes you'll find current products or those that are to be released the coming spring, but mostly it's stuff you can't get until the fall.

The show just made its debut in Denver, and (as usual) there was so much to see that you couldn't see it all, so here's a look at some of the great outdoor gear and lifestyle items that got some attention.

1) K2 Wayback 106

Made for mid-winter touring, these skis feature a carbon fiber constriction so they're super light, with built-in technology to enhance stability and edge grip.

$850 — Available: Fall 2018

2) Faction CT 5.0

Recommended Stories For You

The wide waist width on these skis is designed for deep conditions, with direction twin and flat camber for freestyle feel with underfoot maneuverability.

$1,059 — Available: Fall 2018

3) Blizzard Quattro RX

The Blizzard Quattro Collection of high performance men's skis are specifically designed for groomed snow skiing and feature an all new technology called carbon spine or C-Spine.

$1320 — Available: Fall 2018

4) Tecnica Zero G Tour Pro

The Zero G collection is ideal for skiers who enjoy touring, but do not want to sacrifice downhill performance.

$1,080 — Available: Fall 2018

5) Salomon S/Lab SHIFT MNC Binding

Lightweight touring meets downhill performance with this binding that uses the touring efficiency of a free–heel pin binding on the up, and the power transmission of an alpine binding on the down.

$650 — Available: Fall 2018

6) Venture Paragon and Oracle Snowboards

These all-mountain boards with updated designs for fall 2018 are made in men and women's models from Venture to head from groomers to pow. Pictured is the Paragon Carbon Split.

Regular board $589; Splitboard $889 — Available: Fall 2018

7) K2 Sapera Heat

These snowboard boots have electronic heating, called Thermic, designed to keep feet warm all day on the mountain.

$400 — Available: Fall 2018

8) Sportube Heater Boot Bag

The 60-liter Toaster Elite can hold up to two pairs of boots or one pair of boots along with plenty of other gear such as a helmet, jacket, goggles, gloves and more.

60L $245.95 and 50 L $229.95 — Available January 2018

9) SPY Ace EC

These goggles shift the lenses with just a finger touch that sends an electronic pulse to a filament that is sandwiched between two lenses, giving you three tint settings.

$275 — Available: Fall 2018

10) Giro Eave Goggles

These women's goggles (like their brother style, the Agent) have high-end features like a magnetic Quick-change lens system.

$240 — Available: Fall 2018

11) Giro Emerge MIPS Helmet

Keep an eye out for this at the Olympics, In Emerge MIPS, with technology some pros are relying on for freestyle skiing and riding.

$140 for — Available: Fall 2018

12) Mystery Ranch Saddle Peak Pack

With its 21-liter capacity, the Saddle Peak is the ideal size for a light ski tour.

$229 — Available: Now

13) 686 GLCR Hydrastash Reservoir Jacket

Hydrastash is a built-in apparel micro hydration system designed to allow people to ski or snowboard while providing them with unencumbered, on-demand access to water while skiing or snowboarding.

$350 — Available: Fall 2018

14) Obermeyer Force Pant

Classic but functional, these men's pants have just the right amount of style, ventilation and durability.

$219 — Available: Fall 2018

15) Obermeyer Joule Down Jacket

Fashion and warm come together here with a flattering women's ski jacket from Obermeyer.

$279 — Available: Fall 2018

16) Helly Hansen Lifa Loft Hybrid Insulator Jacket

This layering piece has innovative insulation so you stay warm with less bulk.

$185 — Available: Fall 2018

17) Patagonia Capilene Air Hoody

This 3-D knitted garment has 100 percent seamless construction and is made from a blend of merino wool and recycled polyester.

$149 — Available: Fall 2018

18) Hot Chillys Youth Originals II Toddler Base Layers

Ideal for school, outdoor play or winter sports, these sets layer easy and are light enough for year round use.

$70 — Available: Fall 2018

19) Vasque Kids Coldspark UD Boots

Inspired by Vasque's most popular insulated boots for adults, the Kids Coldspark UD (for ultra dry) keeps youngsters warm and dry all winter long.

$74.99 — Available: Fall 2018

20) Snow Angel Black Denim

Find style and warmth with these baselayers that offer comfort and coverage for skiing and also a flattering apres look.

$90 – $130 — Available Fall 2018

21) Eddison Lux by Chaos Headwear

Rubbed merino wool blend with vegan leather trim and snap detail.

$20 — Available: Fall 2018

22) Dana Lux by Chaos Headwear

Recycled cashmere cuffed beanie with detachable pom.

$54.99 — Available: Fall 2018

23) KEEN Glenhaven Sneaker Mid

An oxford shoe made modern, these shoes feature a premium, oiled-leather upper with a high-traction thermoplastic polyurethane outsole.

$130 — Available: Fall 2018

24) Wooly Bully Wear Vail Vest

The Vail Vest is 100 percent polyester with a faux fur trimmed hood and twill tape trim with full zip closure.

$115 — Available: Fall 2018

25) Danner Raptor 650

Danner's new insulated boot has it all with style, performance, comfort and warmth.

$240 — Available: Fall 2018

26) Salomon Sense Ride GTX

Combining generous cushioning with an exclusive GORE-TEX® construction, the new Sense Ride GTX is an ideal training partner for long runs in adverse conditions.

$160 — Available: Fall 2018

27) Fjallraven Keb Touring Trousers

These technical trekking pants are made from durable, weather-resistant stretch fabric that lets you move with ease on skis, foot or by any other way you choose to play in the mountains.

$250 — Available: Fall 2018

28) Night Trek Xtreme

The Night Trek Xtreme takes your adventure to the next level with 400 lumen lights that provide a 50-foot forward beam distance that jets out far ahead to illuminate any obstacles.

$94.95; Bluetooth $119.95 — Available: March 2018

29) Yeti Tundra in Coral

Get a cooler or tumbler from Yeti in this limited edition Coral color, available this spring.

Tundra 35 cooler in Coral $249.99 — Available: Spring 2018

30) Leatherman Wave+

The upgrade to this multitool include a newly designed set of pliers that includes removable and replaceable 154-cm wirecutters.

$99.95 — Available: February 2018

31) SOLE Thermal Thick with Wool Footbed

This new footbed has insulation with temperature regulating, moisture-managing and odor-resisting wool topsheets and a density mapped EVA base for ultimate support and protection against the cold winter temperatures.

$60 — Available: Late Summer 2018

32) Hillsound Armadillo LT Gaiter

These were updated this year to increase the durability and function of the strap and buckle that goes under your boot.

$49 — Available: Now

33) Astral Rassler 2.0

For performance during paddling, fly fishing, canyoning and traveling, the Rassler 2.0 is a lightweight, grippy and rugged boot that dries fast and drains quickly.

$125 — Available: Fall 2018

34) Klymit KSB Double

Klymit's first two-person sleeping bag is customizable to accommodate each individual sleeper's warmth and comfort, built with 650 fill-power down and has a comfort rating of 30 degrees.

$399.95 — Available: March 2018

35) Snow Peak Iron Grill Table Grill Burner

Easy to heat, and easy to clean, the cast iron grill (to go with Snow Peak's Iron Grill Table) provides a consistently hot surface for grilling your meat low and slow.

$275 — Available: Fall 2018