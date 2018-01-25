Glenwood Springs Arts Council hosts community painting day

If you go

Community Painting Day

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon Canvases and paint will be provided. The finished canvases will be part of the 6×6 exhibit, and will be sold for $25 each. Proceeds benefit future programming and development by the Glenwood Springs Arts Council.

Two Rivers Community School Makers Space, 195 Center Drive, Glenwood Springs | Free | muldoonterry@yahoo.com | glenwoodarts.org

6×6 Exhibit

Feb. 9, 6-9 p.m. The opening will include an auction of canvases by professional artists, and all amateur art will be sold for $25 a piece. The exhibit continues through the weekend.

Melby Building, 823 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | 945-2414 | glenwoodarts.org