Glenwood Springs events 4/13/18

Noemi Kosmowski

Friday, 5-8 p.m. Join local artist, teacher and musician Noemi Kosmowski for wine and appetizers during Cooper Corner's Second Friday reception.

Cooper Corner Gallery, 315 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs | Free | 945-5199 | coopercornergallery.com

Current Works

Friday, 6 p.m. The Isaacson School of Communication, Arts and Media prepares students for professional photography careers. More than a dozen of those students will exhibit their work in this display, which will remain on view through May 4.

CMC ArtShare Gallery at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | 384-8506

Ross Roaring '20s Party

Friday, 7 p.m. Don your best flapper attire and head out for an evening of fun. This Ross Montessori School fundraiser includes a DJ, dancing, silent auction, dinner and cocktails.

Aspen Glen Golf Club, 545 Bald Eagle Way, Carbondale | $75 | rossmontessori.org

Yaa Samar! Dance Theatre

Friday, 7:30 p.m. New York and Palestine-based Yaa Samar! Dance Theatre travels to Colorado for a residency with Dance Initiative. The company uses artist development, education and performance to spark dialogue. The group concludes its residency with a studio performance of works in progress, reservations encouraged.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | danceinitiative.org

The Milemarkers

Friday, 7 p.m. Nelson Oldham and Hap Harriman bring Americana rock to Marble Distilling.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main Street, Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

Mala Rumba

Friday, 8 p.m. Get ready to move! Cabo's Mala Rumba performs both flamenco classics and modern songs in flamenco style.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $14-$19 | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Dance Valley Dance

Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Dance for 12 hours (or part of it!) while raising money for local youth nonprofits Stepping Stones and Aspen Youth Center. DJs, dance instructors, high school cheerleaders and others will encourage you to keep moving. Prizes will be rewarded for biggest fundraiser and best costume, and those who raise at least $150 will be entered into a raffle.

Carbondale Recreation and Community Center, 567 Colorado Ave. | $15 advance spectator tickets, $25 day of spectator tickets, $150 dance participants | dancevalleydance.org

Community Clay Day for the Latino Folk Art Garden

Friday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. Help build large clay planter pots for Carbondale's Latino Folk Art Garden. These will later be painted in Latino folk art style. Register online.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., Carbondale | Free | carbondalearts.com

Would I Lie to You? Liars' Contest Story Slam

Saturday, 5:15 p.m. What's better than a good story? You'll hear them from some of the area's best storytellers in this Spellbinders event.

The Art Base, 99 Midland Spur, Basalt | Free | theartbase.org

Roaring '20s Gala

Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight Enjoy food from around the world, music, dancing, a silent auction and more while raising money for St. Stephen Catholic School. Black tie optional, formal wear encouraged.

St. Stephen Parish Hall, 1885 Blake Ave., Glenwood Springs | $100 | scsglenwood.org

Totally Rad '80s Prom

Saturday, 7 p.m. Take it back to the '80s with great tunes by yacht-rock band The Davenports. Enjoy drink specials and dancing while supporting the Waldorf School.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $27 advance, $29 day of event | tacaw.org

David Rodriguez

Saturday, 7 p.m. Fort Collins-based comedian David Rodriguez has drawn attention as the winner of the 2015 Comedy Works New Faces Competition, the 2016 Denver Improv Stand-up Showdown and the 2017 Funny Final Four competition. Jodee Champion will open.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | $10 | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

The Emperor's New Clothes

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m. Thunder River invites youngsters into the wonderful world of theater with this interpretation of Hans Christian Andersen's "The Emperor's New Clothes." The show runs approximately one hour long.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $10-$12 | 963-8200 | thunderrivertheatre.com

Two Writers, One Novel

Sunday, 5 p.m. Andy Stone and Linda Lafferty discuss their shared writing life and their new book. Refreshments will be served.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | $20 | 927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org

NEARBY

Summers Moore

Friday, 5 p.m. Summers Moore's passion for photography will be on display with this 20-year retrospective. The collection includes Polaroid, black-and-white, horse and abstract photos. The exhibit continues through May 4.

The Art Base, 99 Midland Spur, Basalt | Free | 927-4123 | theartbase.org

Jack Wheeler

Friday, 5 p.m. Longtime Frying Pan River Valley resident Jack Wheeler will exhibit his colored pencil renderings of local wilderness. His work is inspired by the nature that surrounds him. On display throughout April.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org

ONGOING

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue

Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Through May 27 The award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show professional talent performing comedy skits, local jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs, and original comedic presentations. Food and drinks (separate purchase) with show immediately following.

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $24, $22 seniors and $16 ages 2-12 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com

Word Is Bond: A Collaborative Exhibition with Stanley Bell & Takeo Hiromitsu

Through April 27 Carbondale artists Stanley Bell and Takeo Hiromitsu collaborated on a series of paintings, which will be shown alongside several individual pieces.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | 963-1680 | carbondalearts.com

Pro Tem

Through April 27 Ceramic artist Matthew Eames and painter-poet Jay Phillips have collaborated on "Pro Tem," the Latin phrase that means "for the time being." The artists have used a variety of mediums to examine time's impermanence. In a press release, Eames said, "We have pieces that we worked on individually with the intent to combine them in a collaborative sense for the show. We want the focus to be on our work, and how that work can speak to each other within the concept of impermanence."

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St. | Free | 963-2529 | carbondaleclay.org