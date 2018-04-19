Glenwood Springs events, 4/20/18
April 19, 2018
Josh Rogan
Friday, 8 p.m. Live, local music returns to Marble Distilling with the rock, roll and soul of Josh Rogan. Pair his Americana with a signature cocktail.
Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com
A Hazy Evening with Intergalactic Peace Jelly
Friday, 8:30 p.m. Boulder's Intergalactic Peace Jelly isn't so concerned with genre. Rock, jazz, folk, whatever — as long as they can infuse it with funk, it's good.
Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St. | Free | 945-1005 | glenwoodspringsbrewgarden.com
Strut for Mutts
Saturday, 8 a.m. Grab a leash, a pup and head out to raise money for the Rifle Animal Shelter. This annual walk/run will fund community spay/neuter programs, vaccination clinics and more.
Deerfield Park, 300 E. 30th St., Rifle | $25-$40 | firstgiving.com/event/RifleAnimalShelter/strut-for-mutts-2018
Fryingpan River Cleanup
Saturday, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Fuel up with a free breakfast before cleaning a one-mile section of the Fryingpan River. Have fun with it, too: There will be prizes for Best of Trash, Most Toxic, Most Useful, Most Unusual Trash and Best Photo.
Lions Park, 101 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 927-4031 | roaringfork.org
The Dustbowl Revival And Shook Twins
Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Twins Laurie and Kately Shook combine their voices with percussion and vocal loops for distinctive indie folk-pop. The Dustbowl Revival combines New Orleans funk with roots music.
The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $25 advance, $30 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org
PLAN AHEAD
Sundae and Mr. Goessl
Monday, 7 p.m. The Riv kicks off its jazz series with vintage sounds from Seattle's Sundae and Mr. Goessl. Pair the music with dinner and drinks from the restaurant.
The Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar, 702 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | 945-7692 | rivieraglenwood.com
Before Night Falls
Wednesday, 5 p.m. Celebrate National Poetry Month with Basalt's foreign film night. "Before Night Falls" depicts the life of Cuban poet Reinaldo Arenas.
Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 927-4311 | basaltlibrary.com
The Importance of Her Voice: Song in the Lives of Mountain Women
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Almeda Bradshaw will perform the Appalachian music popular at the turn of the 20th century. Learn about the way music played into the lives of these women.
New Castle Branch Library, 402 W Main St. | Free | 984-2346 | gcpld.org
Deep History in the High Rockies
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. University of Colorado history professor and author Thomas G. Andrews presents the second lecture in this spring series. He'll share the history of human-environment interactions in the Colorado River headwaters region of Rocky Mountain National Park, ranging from the last ice age to present.
Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave. | Free | 945-5958 | gcpld.org
A Class and A Glass: Yoga
Wednesday, 7 p.m. A Class and a Glass brings people together each month around spirits and creativity. This month features a vinyasa flow class led by yoga teacher Jenna Pearce. After class, select a yoga-inspired cocktail: Namastearita, Deputy Downward Dog or Yogatini.
Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | $20 includes the class and a cocktail | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com
Opossum Sun Trail
Wednesday, 8 p.m. Opossum Sun Trail brings its twangy sounds from northern California.
Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St. | Free | 945-1005 | glenwoodspringsbrewgarden.com
Yoga with Adoptable Animals
Thursday, 6 p.m. Take an hour for yourself in the middle of the week. Dana Wood will lead this class, which features adoptable pets from Rifle Animal Shelter.
Garfield County Fairgrounds, 1100 Railroad Ave., Rifle | $10 | 625-8808 | rifleanimalshetler.org
High Country Sinfonia Chamber Orchestra
Thursday, 7 p.m. Vivaldi. Lowry. Locke. Grieg. Hear classical sounds performed by a talented string group during this one-night-only appearance.
First Presbyterian Church, 1016 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | glenwoodspringsfpc.org
Bicycle Fest
April 27, 4-6 p.m. Pedal over to the heart of Glenwood Springs for a quick bike check with area mechanics, loads of safety and commuting information, prizes and more.
Centennial Park, 828 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | 618-8264
