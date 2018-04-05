Glenwood Springs events 4/6/18

Pro Tem ^^^ (First Friday)

Friday, 6-8 p.m. Ceramic artist Matthew Eames and painter-poet Jay Phillips have collaborated on "Pro Tem," the Latin phrase that means "for the time being." The artists have used a variety of mediums to examine time's impermanence. In a press release, Eames said, "We have pieces that we worked on individually with the intent to combine them in a collaborative sense for the show. We want the focus to be on our work, and how that work can speak to each other within the concept of impermanence." The show will remain on display through April 27.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St. | Free | 963-2529 | carbondaleclay.org

Glenwood

Vaudeville Revue

Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. through May 27. The award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show with professional talent performing comedy skits, local jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs, and original comedic presentations. Food and drinks (separate purchase) with show immediately following.

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $24, $22 seniors and $16 ages 2-12 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com

Word Is Bond: A

Collaborative

Exhibition with

Stanley Bell & Takeo Hiromitsu

Through April 27. Carbondale artists Stanley Bell and Takeo Hiromitsu collaborated on a series of paintings, which will be shown alongside several individual pieces.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | 963-1680 | carbondalearts.com

The Art of Showing Up

Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hear Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer during Thursday's Writ Large event, then learn from her Friday. Trommer was San Miguel County's first poet laureate and served in the same position for the Western Slope. All levels of writers are invited to this workshop, in which they'll read, write and share poetry.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org

Yaa Samar! Dance Theatre

Friday to April 13. New York and Palestine-based Yaa Samar! Dance Theatre travels to Colorado for a residency with Dance Initiative. The company uses artist development, education and performance to spark dialogue. The group will offer several public events during its week in Carbondale: (Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon) all-levels workshop in technique and composition, $15; (Tuesday, 7 p.m.) artist talk and film presentation at CMC's Spring Valley campus, free; (April 13, 7:30 p.m.) studio performance of works in progress, free, reservations encouraged.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | danceinitiative.org

A Wellness Event Hosted by Susie Jimenez

Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Meet with a variety of wellness practitioners in one space. You'll get consultations, learn about special services and gain other information about caring for yourself.

Sopris CrossFit, 956 CO 133, Carbondale | Free | susiejimenezwellness.eventbrite.com

Songwriters in the Round

Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. Songwriters, bring your original material and a guitar. Music fans, BYOB and listening ears. This in-the-round format will showcase a number of songwriters throughout the night, and the writers will have an opportunity to talk about each song. Sign up in advance to perform.

Steve's Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale | $5 suggested donation | sign up via email, jemmer.music@gmail.com | stevesguitars.net

Spellebration

Friday, 6 p.m. Watch costumed teams of adult spellers compete in this lighthearted event. The event, which includes a silent auction, costume contest and cash bar, will benefit Literacy Outreach and the CMC Learning Labs.

Hotel Colorado, 529 Pine St., Glenwood Springs | 945-5282 | literacyoutreach.org