Glenwood Springs events, 5/11/18
May 10, 2018
Bonnie Daniels opening reception
Friday, 5-8 p.m. Meet Bonnie Daniels during Cooper Corner Gallery's second Friday artist reception. Refreshments will be provided.
Cooper Corner Gallery, 315 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs | 945-5199 | coopercornergallery.com
Farmers Night Out
Friday, 5 p.m. It's the weekend of Dandelion Day, and it's time to celebrate the growing season. A variety of representatives from area farms and other organizations will share their expertise.
Steve's Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | 963-3304 | stevesguitars.net
"Fryingpan River Reflections"
Friday, 6-8 p.m. Jocelyn Audette has long been in love with the West. After 35 years in California and traveling the world, she settled in Basalt, Colorado. Her latest exhibit reflects her time with the Fryingpan River. On display through June 27.
CMC ArtShare Gallery at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | coloradomtn.edu
Dandelion Day
Saturday, 10 a.m. Twenty years ago, Carbondale stopped spraying herbicides at parks and playgrounds. Now, dandelions are visible throughout town. Celebrate Carbondale's flower during the annual Dandelion Day. More than 50 vendors will gather to celebrate the season and sustainability. You'll find organic plants, products, local artists, nonprofits and more. Music begins at 11 a.m., and KDNK will provide the beer tent.
Sopris Park, 601-699 Euclid Ave, Carbondale | Free | carbondale.com
Treats for Trailblazers
Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Rifle Animal Shelter has outgrown its home, and you can help it raise money for a new home. The land is there, the plan has been developed—and it's time for fundraisers! Enjoy Rice Krispies treats, meet pups and enter to win raffle prizes. The more you donate, the more raffle tickets you'll receive.
Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave. | Free, suggested $20 donation | 945-5958 | rifleanimalshelter.com
Stone Deaf album release
Saturday, 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Join New Castle metal band Stone Deaf for the release of "Royal Burnout." DJ Tenza will provide support.
Loyal Son, 813 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | 230-9954 | nativesonfuel.com
Steve Gastineau
Saturday, 8 p.m. Welcome Steve Gastineau—and his social commentary—back to The Marble Bar. Mo Vida will open, and David Bublitz is the feature.
Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | $10 | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com
ONGOING
Glenwood Vaudeville Revue
Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Through May 27 The award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show professional talent performing comedy skits, local jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs, and original comedic presentations. Food and drinks (separate purchase) with show immediately following.
Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $24, $22 seniors and $16 ages 2-12 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com
Seasons of the Nuche: Transitions of the Ute People
Throughout May Learn about the history of the Ute Indian tribe during this exhibit, curated by Aspen Historical Society and sponsored by the Rifle Heritage Center and Rifle Branch Library.
Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Ave. | Free | 625-3471 | gcpld.org
NEARBY
Desert Rats Classic
Saturday, 7 a.m. Race along Kokopelli Trail, past sagebrush, slickrock, winding double track, sandy washes and fast jeep trails.
Fruita | $115-$125 100K solo, $130-$140, 100K relay; $70-$80 50K | geminiadventures.com
PLAN AHEAD
SPRING GULCH HILL CLIMB
Wednesday, 6 p.m. This road race will run 6.6 miles with a vertical gain of about 1,700 feet. The race begins near Colorado Rocky Mountain School and concludes near Spring Gulch.
Colorado Rock Mountain School, Carbondale | aspencyclingclub.org
Trivia Night
Third Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Calling all trivia-goers: Your bar tab's on the line! Assemble a team of no more than six people – and of course, every team needs a name, so make it a good one. MDC will help pay the winning team's bar tab (up to $50) for that night and you get to keep the custom marble trivia trophy for the month.
Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com
