Glenwood Springs events, 5/11/18

Bonnie Daniels opening reception

Friday, 5-8 p.m. Meet Bonnie Daniels during Cooper Corner Gallery's second Friday artist reception. Refreshments will be provided.

Cooper Corner Gallery, 315 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs | 945-5199 | coopercornergallery.com

Farmers Night Out

Friday, 5 p.m. It's the weekend of Dandelion Day, and it's time to celebrate the growing season. A variety of representatives from area farms and other organizations will share their expertise.

Steve's Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | 963-3304 | stevesguitars.net

"Fryingpan River Reflections"

Friday, 6-8 p.m. Jocelyn Audette has long been in love with the West. After 35 years in California and traveling the world, she settled in Basalt, Colorado. Her latest exhibit reflects her time with the Fryingpan River. On display through June 27.

CMC ArtShare Gallery at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | coloradomtn.edu

Dandelion Day

Saturday, 10 a.m. Twenty years ago, Carbondale stopped spraying herbicides at parks and playgrounds. Now, dandelions are visible throughout town. Celebrate Carbondale's flower during the annual Dandelion Day. More than 50 vendors will gather to celebrate the season and sustainability. You'll find organic plants, products, local artists, nonprofits and more. Music begins at 11 a.m., and KDNK will provide the beer tent.

Sopris Park, 601-699 Euclid Ave, Carbondale | Free | carbondale.com

Treats for Trailblazers

Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Rifle Animal Shelter has outgrown its home, and you can help it raise money for a new home. The land is there, the plan has been developed—and it's time for fundraisers! Enjoy Rice Krispies treats, meet pups and enter to win raffle prizes. The more you donate, the more raffle tickets you'll receive.

Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave. | Free, suggested $20 donation | 945-5958 | rifleanimalshelter.com

Stone Deaf album release

Saturday, 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Join New Castle metal band Stone Deaf for the release of "Royal Burnout." DJ Tenza will provide support.

Loyal Son, 813 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | 230-9954 | nativesonfuel.com

Steve Gastineau

Saturday, 8 p.m. Welcome Steve Gastineau—and his social commentary—back to The Marble Bar. Mo Vida will open, and David Bublitz is the feature.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | $10 | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

ONGOING

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue

Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Through May 27 The award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show professional talent performing comedy skits, local jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs, and original comedic presentations. Food and drinks (separate purchase) with show immediately following.

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $24, $22 seniors and $16 ages 2-12 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com

Seasons of the Nuche: Transitions of the Ute People

Throughout May Learn about the history of the Ute Indian tribe during this exhibit, curated by Aspen Historical Society and sponsored by the Rifle Heritage Center and Rifle Branch Library.

Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Ave. | Free | 625-3471 | gcpld.org

NEARBY

Desert Rats Classic

Saturday, 7 a.m. Race along Kokopelli Trail, past sagebrush, slickrock, winding double track, sandy washes and fast jeep trails.

Fruita | $115-$125 100K solo, $130-$140, 100K relay; $70-$80 50K | geminiadventures.com

PLAN AHEAD

SPRING GULCH HILL CLIMB

Wednesday, 6 p.m. This road race will run 6.6 miles with a vertical gain of about 1,700 feet. The race begins near Colorado Rocky Mountain School and concludes near Spring Gulch.

Colorado Rock Mountain School, Carbondale | aspencyclingclub.org

Trivia Night

Third Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Calling all trivia-goers: Your bar tab's on the line! Assemble a team of no more than six people – and of course, every team needs a name, so make it a good one. MDC will help pay the winning team's bar tab (up to $50) for that night and you get to keep the custom marble trivia trophy for the month.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com