Glenwood Springs events, 5/18/18

Visit tinyurl.com/pievents to see even more events and tinyurl.com/postevents to list your own.

Bonedale Bike Week

Friday-Thursday. Celebrate Carbondale without the "car" during this five-day event.

Carbondale | 970-510-1277 | carbondale.com

Lower Jen Trail Reroute Project

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. It's Colorado Public Lands Day! Celebrate by building a new trail in Prince Creek. The new trail on Bureau of Land Management land means permanent public access. Sign up for directions, scheduling and other important details.

Recommended Stories For You

3198 Prince Creek Road, Carbondale | Free | 927-8241 | rfov.org

Annual Plant Sale

Saturday, 9 a.m. Build your garden with organically grown starter plants: tomatoes, herbs, veggies, annuals, perennials and more. Every plant offered is suited to the local climate.

Colorado Rocky Mountain School, 500 Holden Way, Carbondale | Free | crms.org

North Face Bike Park Competition

Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy pump track time trials, best trick jam sessions and more.

Carbondale | Carbondalerec.com

Natural Beekeeping Workshop

Saturday, 10 a.m. Learn about the how and why of beekeeping, and prepare to start a hive in your own yard.

Sustainable Settings Ranch, 6107 CO-133, Carbondale | $100 | 963-6107 | backyardhive.com

Ride for the Pass

Saturday, 10 a.m. A benefit for Independence Pass Foundation, which works on the pass. Aid stations and turnarounds are along the 10-mile uphill (2,500 feet of elevation gain) to the ghost town.

Independence Pass, Aspen | 970-379-1222 | independencepass.org

Cornhole Tournament

Saturday, 2 p.m. Raise money while having fun during Silt Historical Park's inaugural cornhole tournament. There are cash prizes up to $400, live music and two free beers for all contestants 21 and older. All proceeds benefit the Silt Historical Museum. Register at Columbine Liquor, 840 Main St. in Silt.

Silt Historical Park, 707 Orchard Ave, Silt | Free to enter, $20 per team or $10 per individual to play | 876-2318

Sonic Showdown

Saturday, 2 p.m. Listen to the next generation of area musicians during this showcase, presented by Jazz Aspen Snowmass and the Jake Foerster Music Arts Fund. Young musicians from Rifle to Aspen will perform all genres of music, and professional musicians will offer critiques.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | Free | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Music on the Mountain Kick-Off Party

Saturday, 4 p.m. It's time to kick off another season of Music on the Mountain at the adventure park. The Goodman Band will perform from 6-10 p.m., providing plenty of rock, country and blues to get you moving. There will also be food and drinks, fire dancers and, of course, the park itself.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | $16 adult tram ride, $11 kids ages 3-12, or free with canned food donation to LIFT-Up | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

Authentic Movement Workshop

Sunday, 10 a.m. Explore movement in this class led by Alya Howe and Gayle Embrey. You don't need any experience!

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free, $5 suggested donation to The Launchpad | 963-8681 | carbondalearts.com

ARTway Planting Party

Sunday, 2-5 p.m. The ARTway — a mile of Rio Grande Trail in Carbondale — is well underway. Make a noticeable difference by joining in this planning party! DeRail Park and The Latino Folk Art Garden are ready for plants. When the ARTway is finished, it'll include three parks, railroad history and art a plenty. Bring gloves and gardening tools; food and drink will be provided.

Rio Grande ARTway, 76 S. Second St., Carbondale | Free | 963-1680 | carbondalecreativedistrict.com

PLAN AHEAD

Student Art Exhibition

Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. See thousands of examples of student work during this exhibit. Tuesday evening, RFHS students will also perform live music.

Roaring Fork High School, 2270 CO-133, Carbondale | Free | rfhs.rfsd.k12.co.us

Yoga with Adoptable Animals

Monday, 6 p.m. Take an hour for yourself to start the week. Dana Wood will lead this class, which features adoptable pets from Rifle Animal Shelter.

Garfield County Fairgrounds, 1100 Railroad Ave., Rifle | $10 | 625-8808 | rifleanimalshetler.org

Foreign Film Night

Wednesday, 5 p.m. "Le Chateau de Ma Mere" traces the childhood of Marcel as he dreams of family vacations in Provence.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave. | Free | 927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org

Automobiles and the Modern Wilderness Movement

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. University of Colorado at Boulder's spring lecture series concludes with professor Paul Sutter. He'll talk about how automobiles and roads threatened wild spaces. Sutter will also discuss the 1935 founding of Wilderness Society.

Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave. | Free | 945-5958 | gcpld.org

NEARBY

Music at the Library

Friday, 5:30 p.m. Internationally renowned jazz musicians will light up the Basalt Library. Hear Lenore Raphael on piano and Wayne Wilkinson on guitar.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave | Free | 970-927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org

Halden Wofford & the Hi*beams

Friday, 8:30 p.m. Get ready for a honky tonk! Denver's Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams tells outrageous stories set to the steel guitar, electric guitar and mandolin.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $10 advance, $15 day of show | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Grand Junction Off Road

Friday-Sunday. Climb onto the Uncompahgre Plateau while connecting technically challenging singletrack, double track, gravel roads and occasional paved road in the Lunch Loops trail system and beyond. Choose 15, 30 or 40 miles, or a kids' ride.

Grand Junction | epicrides.com

ONGOING

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue

Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. through May 27. The award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show with professional talent performing comedy skits, local jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs, and original comedic presentations. Food and drinks (separate purchase) with show immediately following.

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $24, $22 seniors and $16 ages 2-12 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com

Seasons of the Nuche: Transitions of the Ute People

Throughout May. Learn about the history of the Ute Indian tribe during this exhibit, curated by Aspen Historical Society and sponsored by the Rifle Heritage Center and Rifle Branch Library.

Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Ave. | Free | 625-3471 | gcpld.org

"Fryingpan River Reflections"

Through June 27. Jocelyn Audette has long been in love with the West. After 35 years in California and traveling the world, she settled in Basalt. Her latest exhibit reflects her time with the Fryingpan River.

CMC ArtShare Gallery at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | coloradomtn.edu