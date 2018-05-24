Glenwood Springs events, 5/25/18

Visit postindependent.com to see even more events, and go to tinyurl.com/postevents to list your own.

Freedom to Connect Fundraiser

Friday, 5 p.m. Here's the deal: You can enjoy dancers performing on aerial silks, a silent auction, an open wine bar, specialty cocktails, prizes and more. And you can do it while raising money that will benefit five local people with spinal cord injuries. The money will enable these folks to attend a month-long neuroplastic aquatic training in June.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | $75, children enter free | 963-8681

Carbondale Shabbat

Friday, 6 p.m. Shabbat is open to all during this inclusive event. Story and snacks for young ones begin at 5:30 p.m., and the Kabbalat Shabbat service will follow at 6 p.m. The evening ends with a potluck Shabbat dinner.

The Orchard, 110 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale | Free | 925-8245 | aspenjewish.org

Shaefer Welch Music

Friday, 7 p.m. It's time for another round of live, local music at The Marble Bar. Schaefer Welch will perform a variety of music, including acoustic originals, country and folk.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main Street, Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

ONGOING

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue

Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. through May 27. The award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show with professional talent performing comedy skits, local jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs, and original comedic presentations. Food and drinks (separate purchase) with show immediately following.

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $24, $22 seniors and $16 ages 2-12 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com

Seasons of the Nuche: Transitions of the Ute People

Throughout May. Learn about the history of the Ute Indian tribe during this exhibit, curated by Aspen Historical Society and sponsored by the Rifle Heritage Center and Rifle Branch Library.

Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Ave. | Free | 625-3471 | gcpld.org

"Fryingpan River Reflections"

Through June 27. Jocelyn Audette has long been in love with the West. After 35 years in California and traveling the world, she settled in Basalt. Her latest exhibit reflects her time with the Fryingpan River.

CMC ArtShare Gallery at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | coloradomtn.edu

NEARBY

The Habits

Friday, 9 p.m. You may recognize Nikki and Rob Miller, Billy Jensen and Frank Botti from around town. The Carbondale band will take to the stage and transform into The Habits, a hard rock, blues and soul band.

Stubbies Sports Bar and Eatery, 0123 Emma Road, Basalt | Free | 927-0501 | facebook.com/stubbiessportsbarandeatery

Movie Night

Wednesday, 5 p.m. "The Red Turtle" invites viewers to reflect on the significant moments in a person's life through the story of a shipwrecked man and the tropical animals that surround him.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org

Laughter is the Best Medicine

Thursday, 8:30 p.m. Get ready to laugh! Local comics — including Todd Hartley, Beth Block and Vid Weatherwax — will have you rolling while they raise money for the Aspen Hope Center. The center provides care for people in emotional crisis. Although it started as an organization to serve Pitkin County, about half of the people the center serves are located mid- or downvalley.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $20 advance, $25 day of show | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

PLAN AHEAD

The Big Lebowski Night with Dude Trivia

Tuesday, 5 p.m. Celebrate Marble Distilling Co.'s third birthday with its favorite: "The Big Lebowski." The bar will screen the film throughout the day, and specialty drink The Dude will be $5 all day. Really into it? Dress up to win prizes. Movie trivia will kick off at 7 p.m.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main Street, Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

Happy Hour, Happy Birthday

Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Celebrate Marble Distilling's third birthday with a happy hour that includes neighbors Roaring Fork Beer Co. and Carbondale Clay Center. Enjoy sips, samples and crafts as you toast to the distillery's anniversary.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main Street, Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com