Glenwood Springs events 6/8/18

Visit postindependent.com to see even more events, and go to tinyurl.com/postevents to list your own.

Wild West Photography

Friday, 5-8 p.m. Jeannie Jay Martin's passion for the outdoors shows. See her images of wild horses and Colorado landscapes throughout the month of June, and speak with her about her work during this opening reception.

Artist Mercantile and Gallery, 720 Cooper St., Glenwood Springs | Free | 947-0947 | artistsmg.com

Bruce Knuth

Friday, 5 p.m. If you've visited Cooper Corner Gallery, you've surely noticed woodturner Bruce Knuth's work. His bowls, wine bottle stoppers and other pieces are smooth and lovely. He's the co-op's featured artist this month, and will be on hand with several other artists during the monthly reception. Austin Harris will perform live music just outside the door as part of Glen-a-palooza.

Recommended Stories For You

Cooper Corner Gallery, 315 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs | Free | 945-5199 | coopercornergallery.com

Chris Voth

Friday, 7 p.m. You may have seen him on the "Late Late Show" or "Last Comic Standing," but now it's time to see comedian Chris Voth on stage at the Vaudeville. Food and full bar available, adult audiences only.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $25 | 945-9699

| gvrshow.com

Music on the Mountain

Saturday, 4 p.m. You'll hear all your favorites as The Mixx takes the stage at the adventure park. Dance the night away with top 40 hits, R&B, classic rock, funk, and more. There will also be food and drinks and, of course, the park itself.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | $16 adult tram ride, $11 kids ages 3-12, or free with canned food donation to LIFT-Up | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

Jim Hurst

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Don't miss this evening of bluegrass with Jim Hurst. He's known for his vocals and guitar picking, and he transitions easily from flatpicking to fingerstyle. Dinner and drinks available.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $20 | 945-9699

| gvrshow.com

Night Sky Fun

Saturday, 9 p.m. Learn about the night sky during this study of astronomy, constellations and planets. It will be hosted by Western Colorado Astronomy Club and the park's interpretive ranger. All programming is free with the purchase of a day pass.

Rifle Gap State Park, 5775 Hwy 325, Rifle | Free | cpw.state.co.us

Community Pedaleando

Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Celebrate cycling and all its benefits during this community gathering. Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club, Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, Aspen Community Foundation and Valley Settlement host this series of activities. Earn a free lunch, ride in a family friendly ride, enjoy music from DJ Skratch or learn to ride for the first time.

North Face Park, Meadowood Drive, Carbondale | Free | aspennature.org

NEARBY

Basalt Public Arts Commission

Friday, 5 p.m. Meet members of the Basalt Public Arts Commission and learn about the Motio 2.0 sculptures on display throughout Basalt and Willits.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org

Binary Opposition

Friday, 5 p.m. Carbondale artist Chris Erickson uses his work as a platform for social commentary. You'll see paintings, sculptures and assemblages that poke fun at and remark on presidents, big pharma and gun culture.

The Art Base, 99 Midland Spur, Basalt | Free | 927-4123 | theartbase.org

Tacos, salsa and bachata

Friday, 8:30 p.m. It's back by popular demand! Kick off the evening with salsa dancing lessons at 8:30 p.m. Open dancing begins an hour later, and there will be drink specials and fresh tacos available all night.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $10 | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

PLAN AHEAD

Redstone Art Gallery Free Concert

Tuesday, 6 p.m. Enjoy free '40s, '50s, '60s and jazz music during free summer concerts in Redstone. The series continues July 10 and Aug. 7.

Redstone Art Gallery, 173 Redstone Blvd. | Free | 963-3790

Food, Wine and Sideways

Wednesday, 6 p.m. Are you ready for Food and Wine? Start your prep with a wine tasting, food and a screening of the popular film "Sideways." Tastings begin at 6 p.m., movie at 7.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $12 advance, $17 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Yankee Tavern

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. This dramatic thriller turns its attention to 9/11 and America's obsession with conspiracy theories. Continues June 15-16, June 22-24, June 28-30 at 7:30 p.m., with an additional 2 p.m. performance June 24.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $15-$30 | 963-8200 | thunderrivertheatre.com

ONGOING

Fryingpan River Reflections

Through June 27 Jocelyn Audette has long been in love with the West. After 35 years in California and traveling the world, she settled in Basalt, Colorado. Her latest exhibit reflects her time with the Fryingpan River.

CMC ArtShare Gallery at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | coloradomtn.edu

Tiny Art Show and Hello, my name is ______

Through June 29 Two exhibits will simultaneously celebrate their openings during The Launchpad's First Friday event. Printmaker and engraver Johanna Mueller served as juror for "Tiny Art Show," which features small works by 35 artists from the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond. You'll also have a chance to get to know the staff of Carbondale Arts in a new way through "Hello, my name is ______." You'll see prints and acrylic work by Gallery Manager Brian Colley, abstract paintings by Creative Sales Staci Dickerson, drawings by Rosybelle Program Coordinator Kat Rich, fashion and fiber art by Design and Marketing Director Laura Stover, an interactive outdoor dance film by Operations Manager Deborah Colley and words of wisdom by Executive Director Amy Kimberly.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | 963-1680 | carbondalearts.com

Minimal: Less is More

Through June 29 Function can also be beautiful. That's clear in Tom Jaszcazk's pottery, which is influenced by the Minnesota work he admired in his youth. Jaszcazk embraces minimalism in his functional, lovely pieces. In a press release, he said of his work that he "… wants my work to be pared down to the essentials and be truly useful. The cumulative journey of a pot tells a story and the story brings the user into the moment of making and firing. Slips, trimming lines, finger marks, edges, wad marks and shadows capture a moment in time and tell more of the story. I want my pots to be grounded in form and have an identity as a material … A successful pot has depth through these processes, obtains humbleness through form and thoughtfulness in function."

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St. | Free | 963-2529 | carbondaleclay.org