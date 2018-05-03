 Glenwood Springs students named as theatre award finalists | PostIndependent.com

Glenwood Springs students named as theatre award finalists

Klaus Kocher |

Noah Rowe-Gaddis and Eli Pettet in "Crazy for You." The show opens Friday at Glenwood Springs High School.

Glenwood Springs High School is one of 43 Colorado schools whose students are finalists in the Bobby G Awards. Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced the 2018 nominations Tuesday, and Glenwood students' work in the musical "Crazy for You" garnered them four nominations. The finalists are:

Justin Fiscus, Kawak Miranda, Andrew Stott and Alexander Tucker (Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design); Sophie Carnoali and Cadie Harrison (Outsanding Achievement in Choregraphy); Eli Pettit as Bela Zangler (Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role); and Johnathan Webster as Wyatt (Rising Star: Outstanding Underclassman).

The awards ceremony will take place at DCPA's Buell Theater at 7 p.m. May 24. It will include an opening number that includes students from all participating schools. Visit denvercenter.org for more information.

 