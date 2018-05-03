Glenwood Springs students named as theatre award finalists

Glenwood Springs High School is one of 43 Colorado schools whose students are finalists in the Bobby G Awards. Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced the 2018 nominations Tuesday, and Glenwood students' work in the musical "Crazy for You" garnered them four nominations. The finalists are:

Justin Fiscus, Kawak Miranda, Andrew Stott and Alexander Tucker (Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design); Sophie Carnoali and Cadie Harrison (Outsanding Achievement in Choregraphy); Eli Pettit as Bela Zangler (Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role); and Johnathan Webster as Wyatt (Rising Star: Outstanding Underclassman).

The awards ceremony will take place at DCPA's Buell Theater at 7 p.m. May 24. It will include an opening number that includes students from all participating schools. Visit denvercenter.org for more information.