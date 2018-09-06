Glenwood Springs Walk for Hope remembers little ones lost

For more information, call or text Marcia at (970) 963-0240

The impact of losing a child during pregnancy or early infant loss creates a void in a parent's life that cannot be filled.

Born out of a loss of a child, Marcia Villarreal co-founded One Moment in 2011 to offer support, and create peace and hope for families dealing with the loss of a baby.

It began with a monthly support group, which has continued every month for the last seven years.

"Being a constant rudder for them, a person that cares about them in a time of loss and their sorrows," Marcia Villarreal said.

"We have had lots of mothers, fathers, and even grandparents come to our support groups," she said.

The nonprofit organization run by Villarreal and her husband, Gil, offers grieving mothers and families emotional, physical and spiritual needs.

"We send out cards and notes on anniversary, and also Mothers and Fathers day," Villarreal said.

Working with local hospitals including Valley View Hospital, One Moment offers bereavement boxes that include a teddy bear and journal. They also offer bereavement photography through "Now I lay Me Down to Sleep," a nonprofit out of the Denver area, all free to the families.

"A few mementos that help the parents through the loss of their baby," explained Villarreal. "We have helped 100-150 people through the grief of losing a baby."

To honor the babies lost, a Walk for Hope was started in 2012.

The annual event promotes healing for the parents and lets them know they are not alone.

Saturday marks the sixth annual Walk for Hope event, beginning at 1 p.m. at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs. Villarreal said she is expecting 50 people in attendance this year. The event includes guest speaker Becky Gray, a live musical tribute by Carbondale's Lucas Pulver, readings of babies' names, wildflower seed paper notes, and a live butterfly release. The event will conclude with a half-mile walk around the park.

