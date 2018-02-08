GLOP is an easy, satisfying breakfast

My strategy for reluctantly embracing a plant-based lifestyle was to find acceptable substitutes for unhealthy foods that I could come to enjoy. The best advice I received was to focus on finding five to 10 recipes that I really liked and to trust that it would all get easier, and it did. There were a few comical failures, but for the most part, I was usually pleasantly surprised.

Finding a good breakfast was key for me. If I could start the day with a win, the rest went much easier. No more eggs, butter, bacon, sugary pancakes or most box cereals. Those entrees all taste great, but I wanted to be healthy. My criteria for breakfast was something simple to make, that could keep in the refrigerator for a few days and, of course, had to taste great. It isn't pretty, but after trying many different recipes and a lot of test tries, I finally came up with GLOP. It only takes about 10 minutes to make, is filling, and it really sticks with you. I still enjoy it every morning.

GLOP

You need a quart-sized container with a lid. You're going to make it in the same container you store it in.

*Dry ingredients:

1/2 to 3/4 cup regular rolled oats (no quick stuff)

1/2 to 3/4 cup steel cut oats

1/2 to 3/4 cup chia seeds (Costco has these in bulk)

1 tablespoon cinnamon, or to taste (I use more)

1 tsp ground cloves, or to taste (can be omitted)

1/8 tsp salt, (can be omitted)

Wet ingredients:

1 1/2 tsp vanilla

1 quart (will be a little less) unsweetened soy milk or unsweetened nut milk (I use Simple Truth Unsweetened Soy from City Market)

Put the rolled oats, steel cut oats, chia seeds, cinnamon, ground clove and salt in the quart container and mix well. Then add in the soy or nut milk to about 2/3 of the top of the container, add the vanilla and stir well. Let it sit about a minute or two. Add more soy milk to about a 1/2 inch of the top of the container and stir again. Let it sit for another minute or two, stir one last time, and then put it in the refrigerator overnight and forget about it. It will be perfect in the morning. This takes all of 10 minutes.

Tip: It's important to mix the dry ingredients well because otherwise the cinnamon floats to the top and is harder to mix when you add the wet ingredients.

If you like a looser consistency, use 1/2 cup each of the oats and chia seeds; for thicker, use 3/4 cup. I prefer it in the middle.

When you eat the GLOP, here's where the magic happens. You'll find your own preferred way, but I put a glop of GLOP in my bowl, add unsweetened soy milk and then nuke it for one minute. Then I top it off with raisins, sliced banana, a blend of unsalted seeds and nuts (that I mix up in bulk and always have on hand in my kitchen: recipe to follow), a few dry, sour unsweetened cherries and a handful of unsalted peanuts. It's a tasty, satisfying and healthy breakfast, a great way to start the day.

Crunchy Seed and Nut Mix

2 cups each of raw and unsalted: sliced almonds, walnuts, pecans (all available at Costco) plus pepita (pumpkin) seeds and sunflower seeds (available at Natural Grocers), mixed together in a large bowl.

Place them on two cookie sheets and bake them at 350 degrees to make them slightly crunchy. About every 3 minutes, take them out, stir and swap positions on the racks. When the pepita seeds "pop" they are done; this should take about 10 minutes. You want to take them out just before they start to change color. Too toasted degrades the quality of the beneficial oils in the nuts. Use a timer, and do not walk away from the nuts when they are in the oven!

Cool them completely and then put them in storage containers. Besides using them on GLOP, they go great on salads, desserts or as a quick snack with some fruit.

Want to share your favorite recipes? Email cj@postindependent.com.