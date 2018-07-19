GO Weekend Planner

Grand Valley Days

Friday-Sunday

You'll see a rodeo, parade and car show, and be able to take part in countless activities, like a run, a dance to live music, a pancake breakfast and more.

facebook.com/GVDays

Sunset Sessions: Sara Schaefer

Friday, 8 p.m.

Second annual summer series features Sara Schaefer, an Emmy award winning stand-up comic, writer and podcaster. Aspen local comedian, Rebecca Robinson will be opening for Sara Schaefer. This event will be presented in the Wheeler Bar Lobby stage — one of the best places to watch the sunset behind Aspen Mountain.

Wheeler Opera House, 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen|Free admission| 920-5770 | aspenshowtix.com

Friday Afternoon Club: Leonard Curry Trio

Friday, 5 p.m.

Friday Afternoon Club features live music and food and drink specials every week. Take Friday's paper with you, as the ad will get you a free tram ride for up to four people. Leonard Curry Trio will perform a mix of folk, swing, rock, bluegrass and Irish music.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road | Free admission with PI ad | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com