Green is the New Black fashion show seeks models

Carbondale Arts seeks creative community members, ranging in age from 18 to 80-plus, to volunteer as models for the annual Green is the New Black fashion show. Auditions are Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at The Launchpad. All models must attend the audition to participate, and only 45 people will be able to participate. Prospective models must be available Sundays and Wednesdays beginning Jan. 24. Questions? Call Carbondale Arts at 963-1680 or email amy@carbondalearts.com.