Tips for safe spring skiing

Spring skiing and riding has arrived in Colorado, bringing with it gorgeous sunny days, warmer temperatures and soft snow for skiers and snowboarders. Spring is a favorite time of year at Colorado Ski Country USA member resorts and it will bring family friendly events, bluebird days and snowfall across the state.

First-time spring snow enthusiasts might need a little advice, while long-time spring snowsport veterans may also need a refresher on how to have a successful spring season:

Don't forget the sunscreen. Sunscreen is a good idea all season, but it's especially important in the spring. The days are starting to get longer, the sun is higher overhead and skiers and riders who neglect to apply sunscreen are easily identified by the goggle sunburn — blazing red cheeks and a pale white forehead.

Prepare for variable weather conditions. Spring skiing or riding is known for being unpredictable — blue-bird days can be interrupted by significant snow totals. The forecast might call for powder or carving skis, for low-light goggle lenses or just a pair of sunglasses. Experienced spring skiers and riders know to bring more gear than they'll need so they can be prepared for anything.

Dress in layers. In the spring months, temperatures can vary from below freezing in the morning to balmy in the afternoon, and also vary from the base of the mountain to the top of the lift. Rather than a single heavy coat, layering with long-sleeves and water-resistant layers allows skiers and riders to be cooler when the sun is hot — and warmer again when the wind picks up or the sun disappears.

Follow the spring skiing schedule. As spring progresses, the freeze-thaw cycle means the softest turns are often in the middle of the day. Depending on the weather, the sun will warm the snow enough for soft turns between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., leaving plenty of time for after skiing activities.

Take advantage of spring skiing deals and events. Spring is the time to enjoy a thriving après ski scene, skiers and riders in hilarious costumes on the slopes, family-friendly spring events and lift ticket and lodging deals. These can't-miss spring skiing deals and events at Colorado ski resorts will warm any spring skier's heart.

