Irresistible greens

I never ate greens until about 2 years ago. Never. No kale, no chard and I always threw the beet greens away, if I did buy beets. When I switched to plant-based foods, that all had to change. I was still reading lots of books and rolling my eyes frequently when I came across this recipe. It sounded too good to be true.

It can't be said any better, so I will quote Ann Esselstyn here: "This sauce is the gold standard against which all other sauces are measured and compared. This sauce got us eating kale by the bushel. This is a sauce that you will love. For those of you who have yet to develop an appreciation for the taste of kale, arugula, mustard greens, collard greens, beet greens, or anise, this dressing will help make those cruciferous green leafy vegetables go down."

I also love it on a baked potato, since a butter or sour cream substitute is still a challenge. This works.

OMG Walnut Sauce, from the (excellent!) book, "My Beef with Meat" by Rip Esselstyn (a big, strong fireman).

1 cup walnuts

2 to 4 garlic cloves (that's WAY too much for me, I prefer 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder)

Recommended Stories For You

1 tablespoon low-sodium tamari sauce (I prefer 2 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce)

1/4 to 1/2 cup water, for desired consistency

Combine the walnuts, garlic and tamari (or soy sauce) in a food processor and blend, adding water until the desired texture is reached; use more water for a thinner dressing, less water for a thicker dip. This is an amazing stage: The mixture suddenly turns white and creamy.

Then, slather it on. You'll be eating lots of greens in no time!

Want to share your favorite recipes? Email cj@postindependent.com.