KDNK having a Hoot in downtown Carbondale

For the second time in two weeks, sounds of music will once again fill downtown Carbondale Friday night as KDNK Carbondale Community Access Radio hosts the Hoot, a free concert in the Fourth Street Plaza, featuring the afrobeat group Atomga, rock flamenco duo El Javi and a set from DJ Flash.

Dubbed the Hootenanny with the Heathens last year, the second annual event began from a partnership between the Carbondale Creative District and KDNK, the latter of which has taken the reins this year with station manager Gavin Dahl organizing the event.

"KDNK is all about connecting the community," Dahl said. "We really want the hoot to be an example for how we are a source for discovery of bands from outside the valley, that are on the rise."

Along with the music the event will also highlight the creative district. Artists Andrea Bersson, Mellie Test, Apachula Hursey, Giana Grossman and DJ Hill will be giving live demonstrations.

Wild style food truck and Native Son event catering will be on hand for some local flavor to patrons of the festivities.

A half block around the plaza will be fenced off and permitted for alcohol as KDNK will offer local beverages donated from local breweries, distillers and wineries with the proceeds benefiting the community radio station.

Local DJ Flash will get things started with an hour-long set at 5 p.m., before El Javi takes the stage at 6 p.m. El Javi out of Mexico City joins the spirit of flamenco with the heart of rock.

Around 7:30 p.m. celebrity chef Susie Jimenez will demonstrate a seasonal dish in the Fourth Street Park.

Colorado-based 9 piece band, Atomga, will headline the event, going on at 8 p.m. with their unique brand of afrobeat infused with rock, jazz, hip hop and classical.

"Part of my goal is to feature bands that our listeners might have heard of and non-listeners might not have," Dahl said.

At the close of the night, concertgoers will be treated to the premier of the Mountain Fair Slideshow at 9:30 p.m., made up of a collection of photos from this year's fair.

The family-friendly event will mark the 35th anniversary of KDNK and the second anniversary of the Carbondale Creative District.

Over 40 volunteers will help with this years event that was funded in small part by a grant through the town of Carbondale to help fund the event. "The town is very supportive, and has been so vital to KDNK," Dahl said.