Live Like A Local: A local mom shares her Rifle-area favorites

Stay-at-home mom Amy R. Allen and family moved to Rifle in August 2012. They sought a drier climate for her husband's medical issues, but they found so much more. She said she loves living in the area and shared a handful of favorite places.

Let's eat

"We love to eat at Shooters Grill (130 E. Third St.; 625-2158; facebook.com/shootersgrill.rifle) and Lilly's Kitchen (232 W. Third St.; 625-0165; lillyskitchen.eat24hour.com), both in Rifle."

I have nothing to wear!

"We shop mostly at the LIFT-UP thrift store in Rifle (800 Railroad Ave.; 625-2757; liftup.org)." LIFT-UP purchases support the nonprofit's programs, which provide humanitarian assistance to people in need.

#optoutside

"We love Rifle Falls Park (5775 Highway 325; 625-1607; cpw.state.co.us) and Two Rivers Park (740 Devereux Road, Glenwood Springs; 384-6301; glenwoodrec.com)."