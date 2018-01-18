Live Like A Local: A local mom shares her Rifle-area favorites
January 18, 2018
Tell us more
Locals know best! Want to show off your favorite places around town? Visit tinyurl.com/livelikealocal.
Stay-at-home mom Amy R. Allen and family moved to Rifle in August 2012. They sought a drier climate for her husband's medical issues, but they found so much more. She said she loves living in the area and shared a handful of favorite places.
Let's eat
"We love to eat at Shooters Grill (130 E. Third St.; 625-2158; facebook.com/shootersgrill.rifle) and Lilly's Kitchen (232 W. Third St.; 625-0165; lillyskitchen.eat24hour.com), both in Rifle."
I have nothing to wear!
"We shop mostly at the LIFT-UP thrift store in Rifle (800 Railroad Ave.; 625-2757; liftup.org)." LIFT-UP purchases support the nonprofit's programs, which provide humanitarian assistance to people in need.
#optoutside
"We love Rifle Falls Park (5775 Highway 325; 625-1607; cpw.state.co.us) and Two Rivers Park (740 Devereux Road, Glenwood Springs; 384-6301; glenwoodrec.com)."
