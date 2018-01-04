Live Like a Local: Family friendly places in Glenwood Springs

Locals know best! Want to show off your favorite places around town? Visit tinyurl.com/livelikealocal.

Rachel Palfy, her husband and three children moved to the area in 2013. She's offered advice on her family of five's favorite places to visit throughout Garfield County.

Let's eat

"Our family of five loves Tequila's Mexican (132 W. Sixth St., Glenwood Springs; 384-1588; tequilasglenwood.com). It makes a great dinner out! If we're wanting lunch, The Lost Cajun (711 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs; 230-9410; thelostcajun.com) is a favorite. The gumbo is out of this world, and be sure to try the lobster bisque."

I have nothing to wear

"Ross (51027 Highways 6 and 24, Glenwood Springs; 945-9160; rossstores.com) is my personal favorite!"

Gift giving

"Bellini's (916 Grand Ave. Suite A, Glenwood Springs; 945-9448; bellinisfashion.com) was the place I was able to check off the most names on my Christmas list! I love this time of year, strolling Grand with all of the stores — and not to mention the brand new bridge, wink wink!"

Let's look at art

"Outside — just look around at all of the beautiful and amazing scenery of mountains, rivers and nature around us!"

Where do you spend your free time?

"Between work, kids schools, sports and such! We are always escaping to the great outdoors in the summer, we're always camping, and winter we're sledding or building snowmen!"

#optoutside

"My kids are adventure seekers, so we enjoy hiking parts of Grizzly Creek Trail (I-70 exit 121; visitglenwood.com), which is simply beautiful. Fishing the Colorado River is also a family favorite!"

Don't miss this

"Hanging Lake (I-70 exit 125; visitglenwood.com) is the most beautiful place ever! It is so worth the hike up to it! Iron Mountain Hot Springs (281 Centennial St., Glenwood Springs; 945-4766; ironmountainhotsprings.com) is very relaxing and renewing with all of the different temperature pools to chose from. It works great for our family every time we go, whether we take the kids with us or just have a good hubby-and-me date night! Strawberry Festival (glenwoodchamber.com/strawberry-days-festival.html) is our annual favorite that the whole family enjoys and counts down the days for."