Local filmmakers win best in fest with ‘How We Grow’

Local filmmakers brought home honors from the Colorado Environmental Film Fest, held in February in Golden. "How We Grow" won Best of the Fest, one of only five awards at the event.

"Our team is so incredibly honored to have received the Best of the Fest award at CEFF," Co-director/editor Haley Thompson said in a press release. "Our stars – the farmers who work hard everyday to grow healthy food for our communities – shined so bright in the film. And their message was well received by an audience who's ready to help make change in the world."

Thompson and her co-director Tomas Zuccareno are now submitting the film to festivals around the world. Learn more about the film at tinyurl.com/pihowwegrow.