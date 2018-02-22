Mount Sopris is a symbol of this land

Some days she's snow capped, and the alpenglow illuminates her every crevice. Some days she looks craggy and ready to climb. Some days, she isn't visible at all, shrouded behind clouds or fog.

Whatever her mood, a glimpse of Mount Sopris lifts my spirits.

I know I'm not alone in this. The mountain and its dual peaks is a symbol of so much in the Roaring Fork Valley, thanks in part to her visibility. Sopris grabs the eye of visitors to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, and she's often visible through the trees of south Glenwood. I feel as though she welcomes me home to Carbondale each night. Although the mountain is in neighboring Pitkin County, I bid her farewell as I turn away from her and onto Highway 133 each morning.

It may be funny, at least to people who haven't spent time in this mountain's shadow, to ascribe so much personality to a rock. But no matter where I am mentally and spiritually, the sight of Sopris reminds me that we're lucky to call this land home.

