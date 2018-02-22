 Mountain Fair accepting food vendor applications | PostIndependent.com

Mountain Fair accepting food vendor applications

Ryan Summerlin / Post Independent |

Emily Marshall, a veteran of Mountain Fair's wood splitting competition, hacks at a log while being timed against a competitor.

Food vendors, Mountain Fair is accepting your applications through March 31. Applicants must sell their own, hand-prepared food and meet the organization's zero-waste guidelines. Email alta@carbondalearts.com for more information, and visit carbondalearts.com for an application. The festival will take place July 27-29.