 Mountain Fair now accepting vendor applications | PostIndependent.com

Mountain Fair now accepting vendor applications

Eric Allen |

Scenes from past Mountain Fairs

Vendors, prepare your applications for the 47th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair. Eligible parties are artists and craftspeople exhibiting their own handmade art or civic, service, educational or community organizations selling only the group's own art. Quality and uniqueness will be considered. Applications are available at carbondalearts.com and are due March 2. Direct questions to alta@carbondalearts.com.