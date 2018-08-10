MOVIE THEATERS

BRENDAN THEATERS (Rifle)

The Meg (PG-13) 8/10-8/12: 11:00, 1:40, 4:20, 7:00, 9:45

8/13-8/15: 4:30, 7:15

Slender Man (PG-13) 8/10-8/12: 11:15, 1:50, 4:15, 7:15, 9:40

8/13-8/15: 4:45, 7:10

Christopher Robin (PG) 8/10-8/12: 11:00, 1:30, 4:10, 6:50, 9:20

Recommended Stories For You

8/13-8/15: 4:00, 6:30

The Spy Who Dumped Me (R) 8/10-8/12: 11:40, 3:10, 6:40, 9:30

8/13-8/15: 4:15, 7:00

Mission Impossible 6: Fallout (PG-13) 8/10-8/12: 11:30, 2:45, 6:00, 9:15

8/13-8/15: 4:00, 7:15

Ant-Man and the Wasp (PG-13) 8/10-8/12: 11:50, 3:00, 5:50, 8:40

8/13-8/15: 4:00, 6:45

The Darkest Minds (PG-13) 8/10-8/12: 2:30, 5:45, 8:15

8/13-8/15: 6:40

Hotel Transylvania 3 (PG) 8/10-8/12: 12:00

8/13-8/15: 4:10

MOVIELAND 7 (El Jebel)

The Meg (PG-13) 8/10-8/16: 11:00 AM, 1:50, 4:30, 7:15, 10:00

Slender Man (PG-13) 8/10-8/16: 10:40 AM, 2:45, 5:10, 7:30, 10:20

The Darkest Minds 8/10-8/16: 1:10, 3:40, 9:00

Disney's Christopher Robin (PG) 8/10-8/16: 11:10 AM, 1:40, 4:15, 6:45, 9:40

The Spy Who Dumped Me (R) 8/10-8/16: 11:20 AM, 2:10, 5:00, 7:45, 10:30

Mission: Impossible – Fallout 8/10-8/16: 12:10, 3:30, 7:00, 9:50

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG-13) 8/10-8/16: 12:00, 1:00, 3:50, 6:30, 9:20

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (PG) 8/10-8/16: 10:45 AM, 6:15

Crystal Theatre (Carbondale)

Leave No Trace (PG) 8/10-8/16: 7:30

Won't You Be My Neighbor? (PG-13) 8/12: 5:15