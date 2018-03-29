My View: Blue Mesa Reservoir is a view worthy of reflection
March 29, 2018
The road winded, climbing and then dipping as it traced the mountainous landscape. It's a common experience in this part of Colorado, and it can be a problem for those of us prone to car sickness.
But with views like these, who's thinking about their stomachs?
A road trip to Gunnison carried my friend and me past Blue Mesa Reservoir, the largest lake in a state perpetually concerned with water. The winding roads guided us beside Gunnison River and along the reservoir, providing some relief from the preceding paths. As we drove, we alternately belted out '90s rock and discussed what life must be like in different parts of Colorado.
Sometimes nausea is worth a new perspective on this stunning state.
Visit tinyurl.com/pimyview to submit your photos.
